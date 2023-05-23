https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/china-has-nothing-to-offer-on-possible-high-level-contacts-with-us---embassy--1110548561.html

China Has Nothing to Offer on Possible High-Level Contacts With US - Embassy

China has nothing to share at present about possible contacts between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden amid US statements about a top-level meeting, embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.

"China and the United States maintain necessary communication," Liu said. "As to the details of high-level interactions between China and the United States, I do not have anything to offer at the moment." Liu emphasized that China is open to communication at all levels and cooperation in various areas with the United States but only on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. "China views and grows its relations with the United States under the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation - as proposed by President Xi Jinping," Liu said. Biden announced on Wednesday he would meet with Xi regardless of whether the meeting takes place soon or not. Biden also said arrangements for talks between him and Xi was in the works and expressed hope they would come to fruition. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier they had no information regarding a possible meeting between Xi and Biden, despite the statements made by the US president. Liu expressed hope for a more stable US-China relationship to benefit both countries, instead of being one of mutual estrangement, stand-off and shift toward a “new Cold War.” Liu also said China opposes unilateral sanctions as well as the unfair prohibition or restriction on normal economic and trade activities between Chinese and foreign companies. The new Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, will arrive in Washington on Tuesday to take up his new post, US media reported. Xie's arrival likely reflects Beijing's intention to ease tensions in the bilateral relations and follows Biden's remarks about the coming "thaw" between the two countries, the report said.

