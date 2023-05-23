https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/medvedev-kievs-words-about-non-involvement-in-sabotage-attacks-in-russia-absolute-lie-1110539489.html
The deputy chairman of the Security Council and leader of the United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, has called the Ukrainian government's claims that it was not involved in sabotage attacks on Russian territory 'an absolute lie'.
"No matter how much chatter there is in Kiev that they have nothing to do with this - with this kind of sabotage, it is all a lie, of course, an absolute lie," Medvedev said when asked by journalists about the situation in the Belgorod region. "The Kiev regime, and ultimately its sponsors across the ocean, are responsible for this. That is, Washington and the EU countries, together with countries like Britain and others who have joined them. This is their direct and immediate responsibility," he added.Speaking about Kiev's subversive groups, Dmitriy Medvedev said: "As for these scumbags - I can't call them anything else - there are different ways of characterizing them. The only question is what to do with them. They should be destroyed like rats, not even captured," Medvedev said in response to journalists' questions.The more destructive weapons supplied to Kiev, the more likely the scenario of a nuclear apocalypse, Medvedev said. Some of the alliances in the Asia-Pacific region are neutral in nature, while others are almost unfriendly: NATO is involved in global projects, Medvedev said. Medvedev noted that some of the alliances and partnerships in the Pacific are neutral in relation to Russia and that Russia participates in some of them as an invited participant, such as ASEAN or ASEAN Plus. He stressed that military-technical cooperation with friendly countries did not stop amid a special military operation.
kiev
russia
Medvedev: Kiev's Words About Non-Involvement in Sabotage Attacks in Russia Absolute Lie
13:22 GMT 23.05.2023 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 23.05.2023)
"No matter how much chatter there is in Kiev that they have nothing to do with this - with this kind of sabotage, it is all a lie, of course, an absolute lie," Medvedev said when asked by journalists about the situation in the Belgorod region
.
"The Kiev regime, and ultimately its sponsors across the ocean, are responsible for this. That is, Washington and the EU countries, together with countries like Britain and others who have joined them. This is their direct and immediate responsibility," he added.
Speaking about Kiev's subversive groups, Dmitriy Medvedev said:
"As for these scumbags - I can't call them anything else - there are different ways of characterizing them. The only question is what to do with them. They should be destroyed like rats, not even captured," Medvedev said in response to journalists' questions.
The more destructive weapons supplied to Kiev
, the more likely the scenario of a nuclear apocalypse, Medvedev said.
"The more weapons are supplied, the more dangerous the world becomes, and the more destructive these weapons are, the more likely the scenario of what is commonly called a nuclear apocalypse becomes," he stressed.
Some of the alliances in the Asia-Pacific region are neutral in nature, while others are almost unfriendly: NATO
is involved in global projects, Medvedev said.
Medvedev noted that some of the alliances and partnerships in the Pacific are neutral in relation to Russia and that Russia participates in some of them as an invited participant, such as ASEAN
or ASEAN Plus. He stressed that military-technical cooperation with friendly countries did not stop amid a special military operation.