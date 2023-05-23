https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/montanas-tiktok-ban-not-enforceable-regardless-of-lawsuit-outcome-1110541386.html

Montana's TikTok Ban 'Not Enforceable' Regardless of Lawsuit Outcome

Montana's TikTok Ban 'Not Enforceable' Regardless of Lawsuit Outcome

An attempt to ban users in the US state of Montana from accessing the TikTok social media app is sure to fail one way or another, a legal expert told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2023-05-23T15:33+0000

2023-05-23T15:33+0000

2023-05-23T15:33+0000

americas

tiktok

montana

bytedance

first amendment

ban

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg

On Tuesday, TikTok announced it had filed a lawsuit against Montana’s recently-passed law banning the social media app from the US state starting on January 1, 2024. The suit argues that the law violates several aspects of the US Constitution, including the Commerce Clause, which blocks states from interfering with interstate trade, and the First Amendment, which protects the right to free speech.The law is just the latest attempt by US politicians to ban TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, which they have argued pose a security risk due to their supposed connections to the Communist Party of China. Beijing and TikTok owner ByteDance have both denied the accusations, and ByteDance has taken significant steps to separate the data of US-based TikTok users from the rest of its users in an attempt to assuage US critics.Barbara Lazarotto, a PhD researcher in law and a Marie Curie Actions fellow at Belgium’s Vrije Universiteit Brussel, told Sputnik on Tuesday that while the lawsuit’s outcome is unpredictable due to its legal complexities, the law is likely to be impossible to enforce nonetheless."The leadership of Montana will have a very hard task ahead of them. It is very difficult to enforce a ban on internet content since users might access it through VPN, which enables them to bypass any controls. Additionally, from the software perspective, at the moment it is not possible to ban the use of an app in a single state since app stores are divided by country. Therefore, Montana risks having a law that is not enforceable."Lazarotto pointed out that the US' claimed reason for wanting to ban TikTok - protecting the data of internet users from abuse by other entities - has long been known to be a universal problem, not just one limited to Chinese companies.One of the claims made in TikTok’s lawsuit is that an individual US state does not have the authority to pass laws that affect US national security, a concern in the purview of the federal government. Lazarotto said that Montana's attempt to do so only highlights the absence of such regulations at the federal level, for better or worse.."Montana’s argument is that the ban’s main objective is to protect the privacy and personal data of Montana’s citizens, in a similar interpretation to privacy laws which are sector-based. However, it is necessary to understand that the US Constitution - specifically the first amendment - protects speech and it will be a very interesting battle to watch."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/lawmakers-to-move-ahead-with-tiktok-bill-to-protect-americans-from-chinas-technological-tentacles-1108815947.html

americas

montana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

tiktok; ban; lawsuit; bytedance; montana, montana bans tiktok, why montana banned tiktok, why tiktok should be banned, who wants to ban tiktok, is tiktok spying for china, is tiktok spying on americans, montana sued for banning tiktok