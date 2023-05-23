https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/russias-detractors-failed-to-break-countrys-economy---pm-mishustin-1110531291.html

Russia's Detractors Failed to Break Country's Economy - PM Mishustin

Russia's detractors have failed to destroy its economy, collapse the national currency and unleash devastating inflation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at a Russia-China forum in Shanghai.

Russia's detractors have failed to destroy its economy, collapse the national currency and unleash devastating inflation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the Russia-China forum in Shanghai on Tuesday. He added that Russia had not only outlived, but was continuing its progressive development.Against the backdrop of Western economic pressure, Russia has continued to boost its cooperation with China, and this will strengthen the economies of both countries, the Prime Minister said.He stressed that Russia and China may bring their trade in 2023 to $200 billion."I am convinced that this year we will fulfill the task set by the heads of our states, to bring mutual trade to $200 billion," Mishustin said.He said Russia is ready for new projects with China in the sphere of renewable energy sources and will continue to supply hydrocarbons.Mishuting named the promising areas of cooperation the two countries.Russia and China need to work more actively to facilitate mutual access to agricultural markets and strengthen food security together, the Prime Minister added.Mishustin said that the expansion of air traffic and active use of the potential of the Northern Sea Route are a priority area of Russia-China cooperation.“Air traffic expansion is among other priorities. And, of course, more active use of the Northern Sea Route's potential - as the shortest route from Asia to Europe," he said as he spoke at the Russian-Chinese forum in Shanghai.

