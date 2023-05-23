Teen Who Crashed U-Haul Near White House Intended to Take 'Charge of the Nation'
© Screenshot/Chris Zaboji
© Screenshot/Chris Zaboji
Late Monday, officials with the US Secret Service and US Park Police responded to a U-Haul crash scene at Washington, DC's Lafayette Square, which sits across from the White House. At the time, it had been unclear as to whether the crash was intentional.
Investigators revealed on Tuesday that a 19-year-old Missouri resident was charged with intentionally crashing a rented U-Haul truck near the White House the day prior, detailing that the teen had intended to enter the grounds and "seize power."
The driver, Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, the vice president and/or their family, as well as other counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and trespassing.
NEW VIDEO: Chris says he was walking home from his run on the mall when he witnessed uhaul driver ram the barricade at Lafayette Park near White House a second time.
"I decided it was time to get the hell out of there" he says
📹: @itszaboji
Stay with @fox5dc #breaking #dc pic.twitter.com/hE3JoRCFV5
Kandula had reportedly been making threats and other violent statements to multiple law enforcement agencies, a Secret Service representative said. The 19-year-old’s identity was released by US Park Police on Tuesday morning.
Preliminary findings by authorities included a recovered Nazi flag, which was placed on the ground by Kandula before being taking into custody. Local media also indicated investigators recovered duct tape, a backpack and a notebook filled with writing.
An affidavit from a Secret Service agent involved in the investigation notes that Kandula informed officials that his goal was to "get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation."
"When agents asked how Kandula would seize power, he stated he would 'kill the president if that's what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way,'" the affidavit reads, adding that the suspect had been planning the strike for six months.
The sworn statement goes on to state that the remainder of the interview saw Kandula admit he was an admirer of Adolf Hitler "because he was a strong leader," and Nazis in general due to the "authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order."
Kandula further indicated he saw his actions as a success because his "message was received" by federal agencies such as the Secret Service. An elaboration on his message was not provided.
The Monday crash did not result in any injuries for pedestrians or law enforcement officials who were near the scene, with officials since noting that no weapons or explosives were found on Kandula or inside the truck. However, the affidavit does indicate the structural damages to the area amount to more than $1,000.