Teen Who Crashed U-Haul Near White House Intended to Take 'Charge of the Nation'

A 19-year-old was arrested after driving a U-Haul through a barricade near the White House. The truck did not contain any explosives of weapons but a Nazi flag was found at the scene.

Investigators revealed on Tuesday that a 19-year-old Missouri resident was charged with intentionally crashing a rented U-Haul truck near the White House the day prior, detailing that the teen had intended to enter the grounds and "seize power."The driver, Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, the vice president and/or their family, as well as other counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and trespassing. Kandula had reportedly been making threats and other violent statements to multiple law enforcement agencies, a Secret Service representative said. The 19-year-old’s identity was released by US Park Police on Tuesday morning.Preliminary findings by authorities included a recovered Nazi flag, which was placed on the ground by Kandula before being taking into custody. Local media also indicated investigators recovered duct tape, a backpack and a notebook filled with writing.An affidavit from a Secret Service agent involved in the investigation notes that Kandula informed officials that his goal was to "get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation."The sworn statement goes on to state that the remainder of the interview saw Kandula admit he was an admirer of Adolf Hitler "because he was a strong leader," and Nazis in general due to the "authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order."Kandula further indicated he saw his actions as a success because his "message was received" by federal agencies such as the Secret Service. An elaboration on his message was not provided.The Monday crash did not result in any injuries for pedestrians or law enforcement officials who were near the scene, with officials since noting that no weapons or explosives were found on Kandula or inside the truck. However, the affidavit does indicate the structural damages to the area amount to more than $1,000.

