Dozens of Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to slip across the border into the Russian region of Belgorod on Monday. On Tuesday, the Russian military reported that the formations had been blocked and eliminated.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the remains of a Ukrainian sabotage group force after heavy fighting with Russian troops.The footage shows vehicles, some of them charred after being set ablaze, and others abandoned, riddled with bullets and driven into what look like makeshift anti-tank ditches. Some of the vehicles have white crosses and the words "For Bakhmut" (another name for Artemovsk) written on them with spray paint.Belgorod’s authorities have indicated that a civilian from the village of Kozinka died in the course of Ukrainian attacks, and that 13 people have been injured in shelling of the border area. Earlier in the day, the MoD released a video showing a column of Ukrainian vehicles traveling along a road in the Belgorod region before being struck by Russian drones and artillery.
Watch Decimated Remains of Ukrainian Terror Group That Attempted Assault on Belgorod Region
Dozens of Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to slip across the border into the Russian region of Belgorod on Monday. On Tuesday, the Russian military reported that the formations had been blocked and eliminated, with over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs killed, and four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups destroyed.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the remains of a Ukrainian sabotage group force after heavy fighting with Russian troops.
The footage shows vehicles, some of them charred after being set ablaze, and others abandoned, riddled with bullets and driven into what look like makeshift anti-tank ditches.
Some of the vehicles have white crosses and the words "For Bakhmut" (another name for Artemovsk
) written on them with spray paint.
Belgorod’s authorities have indicated that a civilian from the village of Kozinka died in the course of Ukrainian attacks, and that 13 people have been injured in shelling of the border area. Earlier in the day, the MoD released a video showing a column of Ukrainian vehicles traveling along a road in the Belgorod region
before being struck by Russian drones and artillery.