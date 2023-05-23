https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-decimated-remains-of-ukrainian-terror-group-that-attempted-assault-on-belgorod-region-1110545435.html

Watch Decimated Remains of Ukrainian Terror Group That Attempted Assault on Belgorod Region

Watch Decimated Remains of Ukrainian Terror Group That Attempted Assault on Belgorod Region

Dozens of Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to slip across the border into the Russian region of Belgorod on Monday. On Tuesday, the Russian military reported that the formations had been blocked and eliminated.

2023-05-23T18:36+0000

2023-05-23T18:36+0000

2023-05-23T18:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

belgorod

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

video

footage

video footage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110545278_106:0:1326:686_1920x0_80_0_0_d10aad4500a1e59098a8948db49a6254.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the remains of a Ukrainian sabotage group force after heavy fighting with Russian troops.The footage shows vehicles, some of them charred after being set ablaze, and others abandoned, riddled with bullets and driven into what look like makeshift anti-tank ditches. Some of the vehicles have white crosses and the words "For Bakhmut" (another name for Artemovsk) written on them with spray paint.Belgorod’s authorities have indicated that a civilian from the village of Kozinka died in the course of Ukrainian attacks, and that 13 people have been injured in shelling of the border area. Earlier in the day, the MoD released a video showing a column of Ukrainian vehicles traveling along a road in the Belgorod region before being struck by Russian drones and artillery.

belgorod

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, belgorod, russian defense ministry, video, footage, attack, assault, ukraine attacks belgorod, ukrainian forces in belgorod, ukraine attacks russian border