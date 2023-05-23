https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/ukrainian-radicals-in-belgorod-region-blocked-eliminated---russian-mod-1110537418.html
Ukrainian Radicals in Russia's Belgorod Region Blocked, Eliminated
Ukrainian Radicals in Russia's Belgorod Region Blocked, Eliminated
Ukrainian nationalist formations that infiltrated Russia's Belgorod region have been blocked and defeated, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-05-23T11:34+0000
2023-05-23T11:34+0000
2023-05-23T11:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
belgorod
ukraine
russian defense ministry
western military district
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2549d27ae843fb92a3a0867a63b99.jpg
"The Kiev regime, having suffered a defeat in the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), proceeded to carry out terrorist actions against the civilian population. On May 22, after intensive artillery shelling of ... a number of civilian facilities in ... the Belgorod region, a unit of the Ukrainian nationalist formation invaded Russia's territory. In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and defeated by air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District," the ministry said in a statement. More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the counter-terrorist operation, the ministry said, adding that the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the incident with the Ukrainian sabotage group in Russia's Belgorod region causes deep concern and requires great efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/kievs-best-response-after-losing-artemovsk-would-be-to-seek-peace---ex-us-state-senator-1110526648.html
russia
belgorod
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_169f3fbabefc75b5aa539917add093ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
artemovsk, bakhmut, ukrainian nationalist, belgorod region, russian defense ministry
artemovsk, bakhmut, ukrainian nationalist, belgorod region, russian defense ministry
Ukrainian Radicals in Russia's Belgorod Region Blocked, Eliminated
11:34 GMT 23.05.2023 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 23.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian nationalist formations that infiltrated Russia's Belgorod region have been blocked and defeated, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Kiev regime, having suffered a defeat in the city of Artemovsk
(Bakhmut), proceeded to carry out terrorist actions against the civilian population. On May 22, after intensive artillery shelling of ... a number of civilian facilities in ... the Belgorod region, a unit of the Ukrainian nationalist formation invaded Russia's territory. In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and defeated by air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District," the ministry said in a statement.
More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists
, four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the counter-terrorist operation, the ministry said, adding that the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the incident with the Ukrainian sabotage group in Russia's Belgorod region causes deep concern and requires great efforts.