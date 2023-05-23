https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/whatsapp-allows-users-to-edit-messages-1110532744.html
WhatsApp Allows Users to Edit Messages
WhatsApp has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes of sending them, according to the company's official blog.
WhatsApp Messenger is a popular cross-platform messaging application that allows users to communicate with each other through text, voice and video calls, as well as share files and multimedia content. With more than 2 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp has become an essential tool for personal and professional communication.
WhatsApp
has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes after sending them, according to the company's official blog.
The feature will give users more control over their correspondence, the company believes.
Now, interlocutors will be able to correct a typo in the text or add to their message after it has been sent. To make corrections, the user needs to press the desired message until a window with the function "Edit" appears.
When the other party changes the message, the other party will see a "Modified" note. However, it is not possible to see the history of corrections.
The function is not yet available to everyone, but it soon will be, the company said.