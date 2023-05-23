https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/whatsapp-allows-users-to-edit-messages-1110532744.html

WhatsApp Allows Users to Edit Messages

WhatsApp Allows Users to Edit Messages

WhatsApp has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes of sending them, according to the company's official blog.

2023-05-23T10:04+0000

2023-05-23T10:04+0000

2023-05-23T10:04+0000

beyond politics

whatsapp

science & tech

messenger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105294/81/1052948145_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_757c6eafcfcbc0cbfff1514148222011.jpg

WhatsApp has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes after sending them, according to the company's official blog.The feature will give users more control over their correspondence, the company believes. Now, interlocutors will be able to correct a typo in the text or add to their message after it has been sent. To make corrections, the user needs to press the desired message until a window with the function "Edit" appears. When the other party changes the message, the other party will see a "Modified" note. However, it is not possible to see the history of corrections.The function is not yet available to everyone, but it soon will be, the company said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230222/how-whatsapp-can-reassign-your-old-account-you-didnt-delete-1107683229.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

edit messages, whatsapp, messaging application