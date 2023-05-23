International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/whatsapp-allows-users-to-edit-messages-1110532744.html
WhatsApp Allows Users to Edit Messages
WhatsApp Allows Users to Edit Messages
WhatsApp has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes of sending them, according to the company's official blog.
2023-05-23T10:04+0000
2023-05-23T10:04+0000
beyond politics
whatsapp
science & tech
messenger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105294/81/1052948145_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_757c6eafcfcbc0cbfff1514148222011.jpg
WhatsApp has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes after sending them, according to the company's official blog.The feature will give users more control over their correspondence, the company believes. Now, interlocutors will be able to correct a typo in the text or add to their message after it has been sent. To make corrections, the user needs to press the desired message until a window with the function "Edit" appears. When the other party changes the message, the other party will see a "Modified" note. However, it is not possible to see the history of corrections.The function is not yet available to everyone, but it soon will be, the company said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230222/how-whatsapp-can-reassign-your-old-account-you-didnt-delete-1107683229.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105294/81/1052948145_0:0:1705:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_d8d6edb6e455db398103c591878bc133.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
edit messages, whatsapp, messaging application
edit messages, whatsapp, messaging application

WhatsApp Allows Users to Edit Messages

10:04 GMT 23.05.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / WhatsApp logo
WhatsApp logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WhatsApp Messenger is a popular cross-platform messaging application that allows users to communicate with each other through text, voice and video calls, as well as share files and multimedia content. With more than 2 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp has become an essential tool for personal and professional communication.
WhatsApp has added a new feature whereby users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes after sending them, according to the company's official blog.
The feature will give users more control over their correspondence, the company believes.
Now, interlocutors will be able to correct a typo in the text or add to their message after it has been sent. To make corrections, the user needs to press the desired message until a window with the function "Edit" appears.
When the other party changes the message, the other party will see a "Modified" note. However, it is not possible to see the history of corrections.
WhatsApp - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
How WhatsApp Can Reassign Your Old Account You Didn’t Delete
22 February, 02:41 GMT
The function is not yet available to everyone, but it soon will be, the company said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала