Advanced Russian EW Systems Reportedly Take Out 10,000 Ukrainian Drones per Month

A UK think tank specifically referred to the state-of-the-art Russian jamming station Shipovnik-Aero, which it said is hard to spot as the system runs to down Ukrainian UAVs.

The Russian armed forces destroy about 10,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) every month, or more than 300 drones per day, as part of Moscow’s special military operation, the UK's Royal United Services Institute (RASI) revealed in a new report.The think tank’s report, which was seen by a New York-based news outlet, called electronic warfare a "critical component" of Russia's tactics, which the RASI said adds to “the staggering losses” of Ukrainian UAVs.According to the survey, Russia maintains “a major electronic-warfare system roughly every 6 miles (9.6 km)” along the conflict's approximately 750 mile (1,207 km) front line.The station, the report added, also has an advanced array of effects for downing the Ukrainian drones, including interfering with their navigational systems.The survey comes after a UK magazine quoted an unnamed Ukrainian defense industry source as saying that Russia “performs black magic” when it comes to its anti-drone defense systems.“They can jam frequencies, spoof GPS, [and] send a drone to the wrong altitude so that it simply drops out of the sky," the source added.

