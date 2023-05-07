International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Drone Lancet Destroys US' Avenger in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry
Russian Drone Lancet Destroys US' Avenger in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry
Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone, the press office of the Vostok battalion said on Sunday.
"The 'Lancet' loitering munition has destroyed the Avenger air defense system based on the Hummer car near the city of Vodianoe," the office said.Earlier this month, an informed source told Sputnik that Russian loitering munition Izdeliye-52 (Lancet) had been modernized based on the experience of using it during the special military operation in Ukraine. The basic version of the drone has been significantly upgraded and now has a more powerful warhead, a new optoelectronic guidance system and a control system with new software.
Russian Drone Lancet Destroys US' Avenger in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry

09:04 GMT 07.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone, the press office of the Vostok battalion said on Sunday.
"The 'Lancet' loitering munition has destroyed the Avenger air defense system based on the Hummer car near the city of Vodianoe," the office said.
Earlier this month, an informed source told Sputnik that Russian loitering munition Izdeliye-52 (Lancet) had been modernized based on the experience of using it during the special military operation in Ukraine.
The basic version of the drone has been significantly upgraded and now has a more powerful warhead, a new optoelectronic guidance system and a control system with new software.
