https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/antonov-moscow-will-continue-policy-of-backing-african-nations-oppose-neocolonialism-1110550816.html

Antonov: Moscow Will Continue Policy of Backing African Nations, Oppose Neocolonialism

Antonov: Moscow Will Continue Policy of Backing African Nations, Oppose Neocolonialism

Russia pursues the policy of supporting African countries as it sees them as one of the centers of the shaping world order, and is ready to take part in opposing neocolonialism, the Russian Ambassador to the US said Tuesday.

2023-05-24T03:06+0000

2023-05-24T03:06+0000

2023-05-24T03:01+0000

africa

anatoly antonov

russia

moscow

summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081913539_0:0:2903:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_567e0047b9ed63d824becbb4f0d0a2d2.jpg

On Tuesday, Antonov hosted a gala evening at his residence in Washington for his African counterparts in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 26-29. "We believe that African states must be treated decently and equally ... The Soviet Union contributed significantly to the struggle against colonialism, racism, and apartheid. Our country rendered assistance to the nations in gaining and defending their independence. And now Russia continues the policy of all our support for the African states," Antonov told the meeting.The ambassador added that Russia advocates for a "broader representation of the African states" in international organizations, including the United Nations Security Council and the Group of Twenty, aims to "enhance Africa's economic and human potential" and pay special attention to "transfer of advanced technologies" apart from expanding economic and trade ties. He noted that Russia fully fulfills its commitments to supply food products, fertilizers, fuel and "intends to double the number of scholarships for the African students" and open branches of higher education institutions and schools in Africa. "We continue defense cooperation, including supply of Russian armaments and equipment to African partners and training of the military personnel," Antonov said, adding that Russia's expanding cooperation with the continent is not aimed against anyone. The ambassador said the main goal of the upcoming summit is the assistance in strengthening the sovereignty of African countries, adding that the leaders of all African countries and regional organizations are invited to participate, saying: "We do not make any exceptions."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/lesotho-willing-to-extend-cooperation-with-russia-nothing-can-shake-ties---envoy-to-us-1110550393.html

africa

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ambassador in the united states anatoly antonov, russia, neocolonialism, african countries