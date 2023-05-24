https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/illinois-attorney-general-releases-report-on-sexual-abuse-of-children-by-catholic-clergy-1110551334.html
Illinois Attorney General Releases Report on Sexual Abuse of Children by Catholic Clergy
Illinois Attorney General Releases Report on Sexual Abuse of Children by Catholic Clergy
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released a report of a multi-year investigation, chronicling 70 years of sexual abuse of almost 2,000 children by Catholic church leaders and clergy across the state.
2023-05-24T04:03+0000
2023-05-24T04:03+0000
2023-05-24T03:58+0000
americas
illinois
sexual abuse
catholic church
report
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a59176173e18366b8ed09aff34ee47.jpg
"I believe the church does important work to support vulnerable populations; however, as with any presumably reputable institution, the Catholic church must be held accountable when it betrays the public’s trust," Raoul said in a release on the report on Tuesday. Although those who committed abuse may never be held accountable in a court of law, naming them intends to provide a public accounting and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence, the release said. Before the Attorney General's investigation, the Catholic dioceses of Illinois publicly acknowledged there were 103 substantiated child sex abusers. However, the report reveals the names and detailed information of 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused as many as 1,997 children across Illinois’ Catholic dioceses, the release said. "The survivor narratives demonstrate a troubling pattern of the church failing to support survivors, ignoring or covering up reports of abuse, and survivors being revictimized by the church when they came forward to report being abused," the release said.As a direct result of this investigation, the dioceses have improved their policies relating to their investigations of child sex abuse allegations and the public disclosure of substantiated child sex abusers, the release added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/attorney-general-releases-report-on-child-sexual-abuse-in-baltimore-catholic-archdiocese-1109182769.html
americas
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_13fa339830e150c56b097fa3bc7933a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sexual abuse, catholic church, child sexual abuse, illinois attorney general kwame raoul
sexual abuse, catholic church, child sexual abuse, illinois attorney general kwame raoul
Illinois Attorney General Releases Report on Sexual Abuse of Children by Catholic Clergy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released a report of a multi-year investigation, chronicling 70 years of sexual abuse of almost 2,000 children by Catholic church leaders and clergy across the state.
"I believe the church does important work to support vulnerable populations; however, as with any presumably reputable institution, the Catholic church must be held accountable when it betrays the public’s trust," Raoul said in a release on the report on Tuesday.
"It is my hope that this nearly 700-page report will provide some closure to survivors of child sex abuse by Catholic clerics by shining a light both on those who violated their positions of power and trust, and on the individuals in church leadership who covered up that abuse."
Although those who committed abuse may never be held accountable in a court of law, naming them intends to provide a public accounting and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence, the release said.
Before the Attorney General's investigation, the Catholic dioceses of Illinois publicly acknowledged there were 103 substantiated child sex abusers.
However, the report reveals the names and detailed information of 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused as many as 1,997 children across Illinois’ Catholic dioceses, the release said.
"The survivor narratives demonstrate a troubling pattern of the church failing to support survivors, ignoring or covering up reports of abuse, and survivors being revictimized by the church when they came forward to report being abused," the release said.
"Repeatedly, church officials prioritized the reputation of the institution over protecting children, frequently giving abusive priests the benefit of the doubt - giving abusers the chance to abuse again - and even covering up the abuse by misleading the public."
As a direct result of this investigation, the dioceses have improved their policies relating to their investigations of child sex abuse allegations and the public disclosure of substantiated child sex abusers, the release added.
The latest release comes after the Maryland Attorney General's Office released its own report detailing abuses committed by authority figures - including members of the clergy - in the Archdiocese of Baltimore over a 80-year period.
The early April report included recommendations for the Maryland legislature to amend its statute of limitations for potential civil actions in abuse cases.