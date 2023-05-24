https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/illinois-attorney-general-releases-report-on-sexual-abuse-of-children-by-catholic-clergy-1110551334.html

Illinois Attorney General Releases Report on Sexual Abuse of Children by Catholic Clergy

Illinois Attorney General Releases Report on Sexual Abuse of Children by Catholic Clergy

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released a report of a multi-year investigation, chronicling 70 years of sexual abuse of almost 2,000 children by Catholic church leaders and clergy across the state.

2023-05-24T04:03+0000

2023-05-24T04:03+0000

2023-05-24T03:58+0000

americas

illinois

sexual abuse

catholic church

report

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a59176173e18366b8ed09aff34ee47.jpg

"I believe the church does important work to support vulnerable populations; however, as with any presumably reputable institution, the Catholic church must be held accountable when it betrays the public’s trust," Raoul said in a release on the report on Tuesday. Although those who committed abuse may never be held accountable in a court of law, naming them intends to provide a public accounting and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence, the release said. Before the Attorney General's investigation, the Catholic dioceses of Illinois publicly acknowledged there were 103 substantiated child sex abusers. However, the report reveals the names and detailed information of 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused as many as 1,997 children across Illinois’ Catholic dioceses, the release said. "The survivor narratives demonstrate a troubling pattern of the church failing to support survivors, ignoring or covering up reports of abuse, and survivors being revictimized by the church when they came forward to report being abused," the release said.As a direct result of this investigation, the dioceses have improved their policies relating to their investigations of child sex abuse allegations and the public disclosure of substantiated child sex abusers, the release added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/attorney-general-releases-report-on-child-sexual-abuse-in-baltimore-catholic-archdiocese-1109182769.html

americas

illinois

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sexual abuse, catholic church, child sexual abuse, illinois attorney general kwame raoul