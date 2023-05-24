https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/kiev-regime-gets-us-made-weapons-and-license-to-kill-russians-says-analyst-1110568747.html

Kiev Regime Gets US-Made Weapons and 'License to Kill' Russians, Says Analyst

With the Ukrainian raid on Belgorod region being preceded by rocket and artillery strikes against Russian territory, it would appear that the US really does not mind if Kiev uses the weapons provided by Washington to strike Russia.

US government and military officials have started acting coy in response to recent reports about Ukrainian militants using US-made military hardware during a recent terrorist raid into Russia's Belgorod region, even as it appears that the United States tacitly approves of Kiev using US-supplied arms to attack Russian territory.Yet even as the powers that be in Washington previously made repeated claims that the weapons it supplies to Ukraine are not going to – or at least not supposed to – be used by Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia's territory, these claims are essentially worth nothing, says military analyst and retired Russian naval officer Vasily Dandykin.Speaking with Sputnik, Dandykin described the situation as a "familiar game" where the US publicly prohibits Ukraine from using the US-supplied in a certain manner but actually allows the regime in Kiev to do whatever it wants to with this weaponry.He pointed out that the US seems content to keep providing large quantities of weapons, despite the fact that previously – specifically, until February 24, 2022 – the US portrayed Ukraine as the most corrupt country in Eastern Europe.In light of the fact that these arms shipments result in huge profits for the US military-industrial complex, the US government seems content to just 'keep 'em coming,' even as small arms, portable anti-tank and anti-air missile launchers originally destined for Ukraine start surfacing in the Middle East and may eventually appear elsewhere in Europe, said Dandykin.The analyst also suggested that the Ukrainian forces’ foray into Belgorod, just as the atrocities the Kiev regime committed in Donbass since 2014, highlight the fact that a veritable "license to kill" Russians has been issued to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "his scum."

