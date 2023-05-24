https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/natos-direct-involvement-in-ukraine-crisis-increasing-nuclear-war-risk--lavrov-1110554893.html

NATO's Direct Involvement in Ukraine Crisis Increasing Nuclear War Risk – Lavrov

NATO's Direct Involvement in Ukraine Crisis Increasing Nuclear War Risk – Lavrov

The direct involvement of the NATO member states in the Ukrainian crisis increases the risk of a nuclear conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2023-05-24T09:43+0000

2023-05-24T09:43+0000

2023-05-24T09:43+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

biological weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg

Russia's top diplomat added that Moscow has called on the US and the EU to abandon unilateral forceful decisions to reduce tensions in the world.He added that the Pentagon has begun building microbiological laboratories to create components of biological weapons, including along the perimeter of Russia's borders.Russian top diplomat also warned against the militarization of outer space.That’s why Russia believes that the use of commercial satellites by the United States and other countries for military purposes is very dangerous.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230202/peaceful-research-or-biowarfare-us-govt-knows-ukraine-pathogens-are-weapons-observers-say-1106932301.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/pentagon-space-policy-chief-satellite-systems-essential-to-us-way-of-war-1109867248.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, militarization of space, lavrov, biological warfare, ukraine biolabs