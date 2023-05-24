https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/pentagon-state-dept-approves-285-million-sale-of-nasams-air-defense-systems-to-ukraine-1110572082.html
21:50 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 22:01 GMT 24.05.2023)
The US Department of Defense said on Wednesday that the State Department had given its approval to the pending sale of another surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $285 million," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement
.
According to the Pentagon, Kiev has requested to buy another NASAMS system, which includes an AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel Radar as well as a Fire Distribution Center (FDC), canister launchers, secure communications, GPS receivers, code loaders, and cable sets, tool kits, test equipment, support equipment, prime movers, generators, technical documentation, spare parts, contractor technical support; and related logistics and program support.
Ukraine previously received a NASAMS system in November 2022, which was purchased for them
by Canada. However, the Pentagon has been hesitant to ship more such systems to Ukraine, since it would have to obtain them from countries it has already sold them to and then promise to replace them later, as building a brand new NASAMS battery would take an estimated two years.
The Pentagon has not said which nation would be offering up its NASAMS for Ukraine this time around.
The NASAMS is a joint product of the US contractor Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg, designed to serve as a ground-based launch pad for AIM-9X Sidewinder and AIM-120 AMRAAM anti-air missiles, which are typically carried by fighter jets. Each launcher system can carry six missiles.
A complete NASAMS battery consists of up to four firing units, each of which includes three missile launchers; one AN/MPQ-64F1 Improved Sentinel radar, one Fire Distribution Center vehicle, and one MSP500 electro-optical camera vehicle.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...