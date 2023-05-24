https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/perus-coup-regime-welcomes-neocons-global-south-works-to-fix-un-1110549759.html

Peru's Coup Regime Welcomes Neocons; Global South Works to Fix UN

The coup regime that Washington installed in Peru is sending money to K Street public relations firms and welcoming stormtroopers from the Empire.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the origins of the special military operation. Ray McGovern explores the origin of the conflict and the importance of examining that dynamic if we are going to find a way to peace.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss a path to peace in Ukraine. The US is running out of money and support for the neocon project in Ukraine. Also, we explore the options for finding a path to ending the conflict.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. China has zoomed past Japan as the world's top exporter of automobiles. Also, the US is trying to build its anti-China network in the Pacific.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Chris Hedges has penned an article in which he explores the reasons that some Americans believe the Russia Gate deep state operations in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Sudan's conflict is egged on by outside sources and may be spinning out of control. Also, Iran has replaced its security council chief.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Kiev claims that it will soon receive F-16 fighters. Also, militants attack Russian villages and Jake Sullivan okays Ukraine's attack on Crimea.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Turkiye and Israel. Turkish President Recep Erdogan argues that the US Empire is meddling in elections. Also, several Israeli leaders are destabilizing the region by making genocidal statements and claiming Arab land as part of the Israeli colony.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Global South. The coup regime that Washington installed in Peru is sending money to K Street public relations firms and welcoming stormtroopers from the empire. Also, we discuss the US Empire's inhumane blockade of Cuba.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

