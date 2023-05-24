International
Putin Confident Russia & Its Allies Bound to Achieve 'A More Just World'
Putin Confident Russia & Its Allies Bound to Achieve 'A More Just World'
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and its allies will achieve the formation of a more just world, while the discriminatory model of development will irreversibly go away.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is firmly convinced that Russia and its allies will achieve the formation of "a more just world, while the ideology of exceptionalism, as well as the neo-colonial system, which allowed the exploitation of the entire world's resources, will inevitably become a thing of the past".Meanwhile, Russia is going to strengthen ties with the nations of Asia, Africa and Latin America in every possible way.He spotlighted the mounting instability on the international stage and the emergence of new divisions and hotspots in different regions.This is largely due to the desire of individual states to maintain their dominance, completely ignoring the sovereignty and interests of other countries, the president pointed out.Putin emphasized that Russia is ready for tight-knit interaction with all interested countries in confronting common challenges to humanity.Russia is known as onе of the biggest champions of the new multipolar world. At the end of March, Moscow adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept that placed an enormous emphasis on ending Western hegemony in international relations and in the global economy. The document stressed that the multipolar world with new hubs of political and economic power constitutes the realities of today. In contrast, Western countries that are desperately clinging to what they see as their "exceptional" place are careening down the road to failure.
Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the 11th International Meeting of High-Ranking Security Officials, which is taking place outside Moscow. In his statement, the Russian president slammed Western neo-colonialism and is certain that their ideology of exclusivity will soon cease to exist.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is firmly convinced that Russia and its allies will achieve the formation of "a more just world, while the ideology of exceptionalism, as well as the neo-colonial system, which allowed the exploitation of the entire world's resources, will inevitably become a thing of the past".
Meanwhile, Russia is going to strengthen ties with the nations of Asia, Africa and Latin America in every possible way.

"We highly appreciate the fact that Russia has many partners in different regions and on different continents. We sincerely value the historically strong, friendly, and truly trusting ties with the nations of Asia, Africa and Latin America. And we will strengthen them in every possible way," Putin said in a video address to an international meeting of high-ranking security officials.

He spotlighted the mounting instability on the international stage and the emergence of new divisions and hotspots in different regions.
"We see that the current international situation is characterized by increasing instability. In different regions, the former ones are expanding and new hotbeds of tension are emerging," Putin stressed.
This is largely due to the desire of individual states to maintain their dominance, completely ignoring the sovereignty and interests of other countries, the president pointed out.

"All this is accompanied by a buildup of military potential, a show of force, unceremonious interference in the affairs of independent countries, as well as attempts to extract one-sided advantages from the energy and food crises fomented by the United States and a number of Western states," the head of state added.

Putin emphasized that Russia is ready for tight-knit interaction with all interested countries in confronting common challenges to humanity.
"I have said this more than once, and I will reiterate it again: our country is ready for the closest interaction with all interested states in confronting common threats and common challenges that humanity faces today," he stressed.

Russia is known as onе of the biggest champions of the new multipolar world. At the end of March, Moscow adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept that placed an enormous emphasis on ending Western hegemony in international relations and in the global economy. The document stressed that the multipolar world with new hubs of political and economic power constitutes the realities of today. In contrast, Western countries that are desperately clinging to what they see as their "exceptional" place are careening down the road to failure.
