Putin Confident Russia & Its Allies Bound to Achieve 'A More Just World'

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and its allies will achieve the formation of a more just world, while the discriminatory model of development will irreversibly go away.

russia

vladimir putin

russia-nato showdown

multipolar world

justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin is firmly convinced that Russia and its allies will achieve the formation of "a more just world, while the ideology of exceptionalism, as well as the neo-colonial system, which allowed the exploitation of the entire world's resources, will inevitably become a thing of the past".Meanwhile, Russia is going to strengthen ties with the nations of Asia, Africa and Latin America in every possible way.He spotlighted the mounting instability on the international stage and the emergence of new divisions and hotspots in different regions.This is largely due to the desire of individual states to maintain their dominance, completely ignoring the sovereignty and interests of other countries, the president pointed out.Putin emphasized that Russia is ready for tight-knit interaction with all interested countries in confronting common challenges to humanity.Russia is known as onе of the biggest champions of the new multipolar world. At the end of March, Moscow adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept that placed an enormous emphasis on ending Western hegemony in international relations and in the global economy. The document stressed that the multipolar world with new hubs of political and economic power constitutes the realities of today. In contrast, Western countries that are desperately clinging to what they see as their "exceptional" place are careening down the road to failure.

russia-nato showdown, vladimir putin, multipolar world