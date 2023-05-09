https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/1945-to-202-world-on-the-precipice-of-a-new-global-realignment-1110177944.html

1945 to 2023? World on the Precipice of a New Global Realignment

1945 to 2023? World on the Precipice of a New Global Realignment

The celebration of another anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe provides fresh opportunity to reflect on the fact that the conflict that ended 78 years ago gave rise to a new international security architecture. As the planet rushes toward a new, multipolar world order, it’s worth recalling on how the post-war system emerged, and why it failed.

2023-05-09T15:00+0000

2023-05-09T15:00+0000

2023-05-09T15:14+0000

analysis

sergey lavrov

joseph stalin

russia

china

the united nations (un)

nato

european union (eu)

nazism

helsinki final act

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110177651_0:130:3179:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_39fa181acb55e42f0f1ccd69f1b9a3aa.jpg

At 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on May 9, 1945, legendary radio presenter Yuri Levitan’s booming voice appeared on the air to read a decree by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Soviet Armed Forces Joseph Stalin announcing Nazi Germany’s capitulation.With that, the deadliest war in history, which caused the deaths of tens of millions of people, and left countless towns, cities and entire nations in ruins, was over.The leaders of the 'Big Three' Allied powers – the USSR, the USA and the UK, began planning for the post-world order in late 1943 at the Tehran Conference, with Stalin, Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt meeting in the Iranian capital to discuss wartime cooperation and the opening of a Second Front. A second meeting of the Big Three, the Yalta Conference, took place in Crimea in February 1945, on the eve of the European Axis Powers’ defeat.The Yalta Conference was the most important meeting of the Second World War, and arguably the most significant gathering of world leaders of the second half of the 20th century. In addition to European border issues, plans for the Allied occupation of Germany, and a pledge to “destroy the last traces of Nazism and fascism” in the liberated territories, the conference led to a Soviet commitment to start a military operation against Japan two to three months after the end of fighting in Europe.More importantly, the conference resulted in the Soviet Union agreeing to join the United Nations – a new international organization meant to succeed the defunct League of Nations of the inter-war period. It was agreed that the UN would be tasked with the all-important mission of ensuring international peace between the great powers – the USSR, the USA, the UK, France and China – and that each of these powers – as permanent members of a UN Security Council, would be endowed with the power to veto decisions which go against their interests. The Soviet side stubbornly pushed for the veto right, deeming it of fundamental import to the UN’s ability to function and avoid collapse like its League predecessor did. Senior Soviet diplomat Andrei Vyshinsky went so far as to say that "the veto power is the paramount principle which constitutes the cornerstone of the United Nations."The UN became a symbol and guarantor of the post-war order and has succeeded for decades in its primary goal – preventing a new global war involving the great powers.In 1975, the leaders of European countries plus the US and Canada signed the Helsinki Declaration – a series of agreements designed to further reduce tensions between the Eastern and Western blocs, and to ensure European security through respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the peaceful resolution of disputes, non-intervention in countries’ internal affairs, human rights and cooperation between states.'Crossing the Rubicon Into Ukraine'The principles of the UN and the Helsinki Agreements successfully governed East-West relations until the end of the Cold War, and continued to function, albeit in fits and starts, until the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.The coup in Kiev, and the West's attempts to split Ukraine off from cooperation with Russia and strip it of non-aligned status in favor of a push for NATO membership, was unacceptable to Moscow, Lavrov warned."Severe blows have been dealt to the stability of the international system: the NATO bombardment of Yugoslavia, the invasion of Iraq, the attack on Libya, the failed operation in Afghanistan. Direct aggression against Syria was averted in 2013 only thanks to intensive diplomatic efforts. One cannot help but get the impression that the purpose of various 'color revolutions' and other projects to create 'regime change' is to provoke chaos and instability," Lavrov said.Having outlined Russia's grievances to the US and its allies in his UN speech, the Russian diplomat also sketched out the outlines of the multipolar order which Moscow, Beijing and their partners in the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the nations of the Global South more broadly are now striving toward today.From Post-1991 US 'New World Order' to 21st Century 'Rise of the Global Majority'"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States and its allies ruled the world based on ‘liberal rules’; there was no competition for such predominance," Dr. Marco Marsili, a research associate at the Center for Strategic Research and Analysis – an international relations think tank, told Sputnik.Professor Wang Dehua, director of the Institute of South-Central Asian Studies at the Shanghai Municipal Center for International Studies, characterizes the state of the world today as the period of the "Rise of the Global Majority" – saying changes in the international order referred to by Presidents Putin and Xi during their summit in Moscow in March "involve the declining roles of the United States and Europe in world affairs and the rise of the 'Global South.'"These tectonic shifts in global power, the rise of the 'Global South' and the push for multipolarity, led by China and Russia and challenged by the United States and its NATO allies, were a long time in coming, the Chinese academic emphasizedIn a book published in 1996, when US global hegemony seemed nearly absolute, Wang discussed traditional balance of power theories going back to Ancient Greece, which dictate “that countries will form coalitions against hegemonic powers.”At the same time, the academic noted, the so-called 'liberal rules-based international order' talked about by Western politicians, academics and media is slowly fading into history, with the term itself "just a polite euphemism for US global hegemony," with "the primary driver of modern imperialism [being], of course, finance capitalism which Hobson, Lenin and others described well."Ukrainian TriggerGradually, Wang stressed, the US is transforming from global hegemon to a global "rogue state spreading its empire across the world" in the eyes of other countries. The Ukrainian crisis is helping to speed this process along, the academic believes, with the conflict making clear to "the majority of the peoples of the world…that Washington’s malign Cold War mentality" is driving the Ukrainian crisis, and "preparations for a future war against China" as well.Fabio Massimo Parenti, an associate professor of international political economy at the Istituto Lorenzo de’ Medici, a prestigious international relations school based in Florence, Italy, agrees with this assessment.Parenti agrees that the Ukrainian crisis has "accelerated the above-mentioned historical trends.""A new international order is already here to stay, under construction throughout the last decades of wars, financial crises and new emerging international arrangements to free the world population from said tyranny," he said. "New cultural codes, a new media environment, and new regional and international institutional arrangements" will help "shape a real democratization of international relations, of people-to-people relations," the observer suggested.Empire in DeclineThomas W. Pauken II, the author of ‘US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal’ is a consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs and a geopolitical commentator, stressed to Sputnik that Washington's imperious global policy is not an innate trait of the United States or its people, but rather the result of the corruption of its political and economic elites in recent decades."It's been my experience that most Americans are really good people. They love to help. They love to try their best to make a better world," Pauken said. Unfortunately, US engagement with the world, particularly after the end of the Cold War and the dawn of the 21st century, gradually turned to attempts to establish a unipolar world order "in which basically Washington is in charge," in search of control and dictating its terms to the rest of the world."This is common for many great empires, no matter how 'good and wonderful' they are; eventually, there is going to be a decline of the empire. Because what happens in power is it becomes very addictive and suddenly people who [have it] become corrupted. And I think what we're seeing right now is a corruption of America, along with that US foreign policy. It's no longer about helping the world, but about making selfish changes for the US," he said.With the conflict rages in Ukraine and Asia continues its economic rise, the US is standing "on the brink of a serious economic decline," according to Pauken. The observer predicts a "a lot more" bank failures and "a very severe economic depression," pointing out that traditional economic mechanisms used by authorities to get out of trouble – like raising interest rates to fight inflation, aren't working as they ordinarily would due to the reduced supply of natural resources and food thanks to the chaos caused by the Ukrainian conflict.Whatever happens, the world will continue to require a truly global and neutral negotiating platform, perhaps a revamped UN purged of its current pro-Western bias, to allow nations in conflict to engage in dispute resolution, Pauken said. This means a mechanism for talks, as well mediation by neutral third parties that's acceptable to both sides, and whose decisions both sides would be willing to accept.Without these sorts of mechanisms, Dr. Marsili said, the post-US and Western world order threatens to become a free-for-all "jungle." "Given that the world order is a priority to the international community, common rules must be rewritten – including United Nations governance," he said.The same tone was struck by Gilbert Doctorow, an international relations and Russian affairs analyst, who insisted in an interview with Sputnik that "the dramatic changes that we see around us are still rudimentary."According to him, these changes are "sketching where history is going, but there are no conclusions that we can draw, because this all is a work in progress."When asked about the most significant geopolitical events taking place right now, he pointed to the conflict in Ukraine, which Doctorow said is "really a test of strength between Russia and the collective West led by the United States."Touching upon other global trends that could help lead to the emergence of a new international order, he underscored that it was Russia, who "has broken the ice."In this context, he dwelt on "rampant" discussions about de-dollarization, a process that Doctorow recalled is dismissed by "all of the American financial experts and commentators in the leading financial newspapers."Mentioning trade in oil, he said that "if it no longer is in dollars," it will destroy "the dollar's reserve position.""That is what we are witnessing today, and that is bringing about the change in global politics that heads us in the direction towards a multipolar world, a more democratic world governance. If the dollar loses its supreme position as a reserve currency, it loses its fists, its hammer for controlling global governance," the analyst underlined.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211020/yalta-20-why-us-military-analysts-urge-biden-to-avoid-standoff-with-russia-china-at-all-costs-1090064167.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230322/xi-putin-meeting-marks-tectonic-geopolitical-shift-which-west-not-ready-for-1108697550.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/south-african-sherpa-lauds-brics-for-championing-global-souths-concerns-1109853954.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/lavrov-spearheads-multilateralism-and-fairer-world-order-in-un-security-council-1109780739.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/proxy-war-with-russia-has-brought-wests-hegemony-to-brink-of-collapse-german-lawmaker-warns-1109630276.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/new-poles-are-growing-in-multipolar-world-system-ex-austrian-fm-kneissl-1109293225.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

united nations, helsinki final act, russia, united states, china, multipolarity, unipolarity, multipolar, unipolar, world order, new world order, world war ii, second world war, ukraine crisis, ukraine