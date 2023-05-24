International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/turkish-fm-expects-erdogan-to-gain-over-56-in-election-runoff-1110553103.html
Turkish FM Expects Erdogan to Gain Over 56% in Election Runoff
Turkish FM Expects Erdogan to Gain Over 56% in Election Runoff
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expects that incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will gain over 56% of votes in the second round of the presidential election as the leader outran his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, during the first round.
2023-05-24T06:37+0000
2023-05-24T06:38+0000
world
middle east
2023 turkish presidential election
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352968_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_935b5f22695213b10f469fc67eb82cf1.jpg
Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the upcoming runoff and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Last week, Ogan announced a series of conditions that will be key to his decision to support any of the candidates. Among other things, he demanded that no seats be given to members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party, which he said is a political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terrorist organization and banned in Turkiye. In the first round of the election, Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkiye's main opposition alliance, got 44.88%. Ogan came in third with over 5%, making him a potential kingmaker in the second round scheduled for May 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkish-election-council-announces-1st-ever-presidential-runoff-on-may-28-1110380812.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352968_296:0:2921:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_13a804f91254ce2a726949b15b27f5a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, turkey elections, erdogan win, will erdogan win
middle east, turkey elections, erdogan win, will erdogan win

Turkish FM Expects Erdogan to Gain Over 56% in Election Runoff

06:37 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 24.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan walks at a polling station to vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan walks at a polling station to vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expects that incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will gain over 56% of votes in the second round of the presidential election as the leader outran his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, during the first round.
"In the first round, 49.5% is a figure that every leader in the world cannot even dream of. As a result, the people showed their goodwill, but in the second round, as you can see, more than 56% will vote for the incumbent president. Polls are showing the development in this direction. People abroad are eager to vote," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the upcoming runoff and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president.
Results of First Round of Presidential Election in Republic of Turkiye - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
World
Results of First Round of Presidential Election in Republic of Turkiye
15 May, 12:57 GMT
Last week, Ogan announced a series of conditions that will be key to his decision to support any of the candidates. Among other things, he demanded that no seats be given to members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party, which he said is a political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terrorist organization and banned in Turkiye.
In the first round of the election, Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkiye's main opposition alliance, got 44.88%. Ogan came in third with over 5%, making him a potential kingmaker in the second round scheduled for May 28.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала