https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/turkish-fm-expects-erdogan-to-gain-over-56-in-election-runoff-1110553103.html
Turkish FM Expects Erdogan to Gain Over 56% in Election Runoff
Turkish FM Expects Erdogan to Gain Over 56% in Election Runoff
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expects that incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will gain over 56% of votes in the second round of the presidential election as the leader outran his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, during the first round.
2023-05-24T06:37+0000
2023-05-24T06:37+0000
2023-05-24T06:38+0000
world
middle east
2023 turkish presidential election
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352968_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_935b5f22695213b10f469fc67eb82cf1.jpg
Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the upcoming runoff and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Last week, Ogan announced a series of conditions that will be key to his decision to support any of the candidates. Among other things, he demanded that no seats be given to members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party, which he said is a political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terrorist organization and banned in Turkiye. In the first round of the election, Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkiye's main opposition alliance, got 44.88%. Ogan came in third with over 5%, making him a potential kingmaker in the second round scheduled for May 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkish-election-council-announces-1st-ever-presidential-runoff-on-may-28-1110380812.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352968_296:0:2921:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_13a804f91254ce2a726949b15b27f5a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, turkey elections, erdogan win, will erdogan win
middle east, turkey elections, erdogan win, will erdogan win
Turkish FM Expects Erdogan to Gain Over 56% in Election Runoff
06:37 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 24.05.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expects that incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will gain over 56% of votes in the second round of the presidential election as the leader outran his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, during the first round.
"In the first round, 49.5% is a figure that every leader in the world cannot even dream of. As a result, the people showed their goodwill, but in the second round, as you can see, more than 56% will vote for the incumbent president. Polls are showing the development in this direction. People abroad are eager to vote," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the upcoming runoff and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president.
Last week, Ogan announced a series of conditions that will be key to his decision to support any of the candidates. Among other things, he demanded that no seats be given to members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party, which he said is a political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terrorist organization
and banned in Turkiye.
In the first round of the election, Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote
, while Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkiye's main opposition alliance, got 44.88%. Ogan came in third with over 5%, making him a potential kingmaker in the second round scheduled for May 28.