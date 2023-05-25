https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/biden-taps-us-air-force-chief-charles-brown-to-chair-joint-chiefs-of-staff-1110581264.html

Biden Taps US Air Force Chief Charles Brown to Chair Joint Chiefs of Staff

Biden Taps US Air Force Chief Charles Brown to Chair Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden plans to announce on Thursday his intent to nominate current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House said in its daily guidance.

2023-05-25T10:03+0000

2023-05-25T10:03+0000

2023-05-25T10:03+0000

americas

us

us military

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_45093f7929ec88d7a58855091d6c6ed9.jpg

"In the afternoon, the President will announce his intent to nominate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the White House said on Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also attend the event, the White House said. General Mark Milley currently serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff but his four-year term is set to expire later this year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/chinese-war-simulation-finds-top-us-carrier-group-could-be-destroyed-with-certainty-1110574081.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

america, us, amercan military