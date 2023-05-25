https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/gop-voters-have-chosen-trump-desantis-as-two-republican-favorites-for-2024---poll-1110575523.html

GOP Voters Have Chosen Trump, DeSantis as Two Republican Favorites for 2024 - Poll

GOP Voters Have Chosen Trump, DeSantis as Two Republican Favorites for 2024 - Poll

A poll taken by an American news outlet shows that 8 out of 10 respondents are either supporting, or are open to supporting DeSantis or Trump in the 2024 US presidential election.

2023-05-25T04:02+0000

2023-05-25T04:02+0000

2023-05-25T03:57+0000

americas

us politics

us politics

poll

opinion poll

survey

donald trump

ron desantis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092329809_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_95ec80549841ac6c9b741db8388a808b.jpg

A poll released on Wednesday revealed that more than 8 in 10 Republican voters say they will either support (or are open to doing so) former US President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 US presidential election.The survey was released before DeSantis announced his bid for presidency over Twitter Spaces with CEO Elon Musk, in an announcement which has been receiving backlash for its technical glitches, and showed Trump polling with support from 53% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters.DeSantis, a 44-year-old who “earned a commission in the US Navy as a JAG officer” while at Harvard, is currently polling with 26% of Republican voters, and is barely followed by former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are both running with just 6% of GOP voter support in the polls.More than 85% of those who responded to the survey said they would support, or consider supporting, either DeSantis or Trump. About three-quarters of survey respondents also said they felt “very” or “fairly” satisfied with the current Republican candidates, while just 27% said they were not “too satisfied” or not satisfied at all.But the survey also found that in the last month, 57% of respondents showed an “unfavorable opinion” of Trump, though that number has decreased since last month.At present, candidates running for the Republican nomination include former US ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Dallas businessman Ryan Binkley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, among other contenders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/florida-governor-ron-desantis-announces-2024-presidential-election-campaign-1110571472.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

donald trump, ron desantis, poll, survey, political poll, 2024 us presidential election, gop