Russia, N.Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles

Moscow and Pyongyang are working on creating a system of settlements in rubles, this will help boost trade, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat said the volume of bilateral trade is small, and the difficult situation was caused the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea. He also added that Russia and North Korea expect to resume the exchange of delegations and high-level meetings, and Moscow hopes the visits will take place before the end of the year.Tensions on Korean PeninsulaCommenting on regional politics, Alexander Matsegora said that Russia wants that relations between North and South Koreas normalize and believes that the current crisis will end in detente.Russia is interested in the normalization of relations between the two Koreas and sincerely wishes that the North and the South solve all the problems between them on an independent basis, without outside interference and on the principles of national consolidation, the ambassador said.

