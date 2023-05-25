International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/us-senator-vows-to-use-all-tools-to-impede-any-debt-ceiling-deal-without-spending-reform-1110584558.html
US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform
US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform
US Senator Mike Lee promised on Thursday to use all available tools to impede any potential deal to raise the debt ceiling if the legislation lacks significant spending reforms.
2023-05-25T13:49+0000
2023-05-25T13:49+0000
americas
us
us debt ceiling crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
He expressed concern that the current negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are moving in that direction. On Wednesday, McCarthy said that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the nation’s $34.1 trillion debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators into another round of talks. US House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/us-debt-ceiling-crisis-will-end-in-last-minute-deal-1110537829.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us economy, us debt ceiling crisis, us debt ceiling, us debt
us, us economy, us debt ceiling crisis, us debt ceiling, us debt

US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform

13:49 GMT 25.05.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senator Mike Lee promised on Thursday to use all available tools to impede any potential deal to raise the debt ceiling if the legislation lacks significant spending reforms.
“I will use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn’t contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms,” Lee, a Republican from Utah, said.
He expressed concern that the current negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are moving in that direction.
US President Joe Biden (R), with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (L), shakes hands with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as they depart after the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
Americas
US Debt Ceiling Crisis Will End in Last-Minute Deal
23 May, 16:18 GMT
“If they do, that proposal will not face smooth sailing in the Senate,” he warned.
On Wednesday, McCarthy said that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the nation’s $34.1 trillion debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators into another round of talks.
US House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала