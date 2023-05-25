https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/us-senator-vows-to-use-all-tools-to-impede-any-debt-ceiling-deal-without-spending-reform-1110584558.html
US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform
US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform
US Senator Mike Lee promised on Thursday to use all available tools to impede any potential deal to raise the debt ceiling if the legislation lacks significant spending reforms.
2023-05-25T13:49+0000
2023-05-25T13:49+0000
2023-05-25T13:49+0000
americas
us
us debt ceiling crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
He expressed concern that the current negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are moving in that direction. On Wednesday, McCarthy said that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the nation’s $34.1 trillion debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators into another round of talks. US House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/us-debt-ceiling-crisis-will-end-in-last-minute-deal-1110537829.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us economy, us debt ceiling crisis, us debt ceiling, us debt
us, us economy, us debt ceiling crisis, us debt ceiling, us debt
US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senator Mike Lee promised on Thursday to use all available tools to impede any potential deal to raise the debt ceiling if the legislation lacks significant spending reforms.
“I will use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn’t contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms,” Lee, a Republican from Utah, said.
He expressed concern that the current negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are moving in that direction.
“If they do, that proposal will not face smooth sailing in the Senate,” he warned.
On Wednesday, McCarthy said that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the nation’s $34.1 trillion debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators into another round of talks.
US House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.