International
Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/us-debt-ceiling-crisis-will-end-in-last-minute-deal-1110537829.html
US Debt Ceiling Crisis Will End in Last-Minute Deal
US Debt Ceiling Crisis Will End in Last-Minute Deal
The Democrat White House and Republican Congress have inched closer to a deal on the debt limit. Todd “Bubba” Horwitz, Steve Gill and Jim Kavanagh pondered which party would blink first — and whether the stand-off has any meaning.
2023-05-23T16:18+0000
2023-05-23T16:18+0000
americas
us
us debt ceiling crisis
debt ceiling
janet yellen
us congress
republicans
house republicans
republicans party
kevin mccarthy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110396867_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_dd0ed0de7375a4edc6528ea790ab1e9a.jpg
The US debt ceiling crisis will inevitably end in a deal between Democrats and Republicans, but pundits ask if it really matters.Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Democrat President Joe Biden on Monday for a third round of talks towards a compromise on reducing public spending in return for an increase in the government borrowing limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.Biden later told reporters that he had offered $1 trillion in government spending cuts, but had also rejected Republican demands for a "$30 billion tax break for the oil industry" and making more than 100,000 federal employees redundant.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government will be unable to pay its bills — possibly including welfare payments to the unemployed.Todd "Bubba" Horwitz told Sputnik he had lost patience with the whole saga."This whole debt ceiling is crap, it's garbage, and they'll probably solve it, as they always do, at the last minute," he said.The stock market strategist sided with the Republicans in demanding more spending cuts to bring down the government deficit.The financial expert said the Biden administration had "destroyed" small businesses across the US, thus shrinking the federal tax base at the same time as raising spending on welfare, including for millions of illegal immigrants."The Biden administration has done zero, but it cost a lot of money for nothing," he added. "Look at how much money we've given to Ukraine. Does that not count? Should we be funding Ukraine in the war against Russia?"By contrast, Steve Gill told Sputnik he was "pretty chill" about the prospect for a deal."I think it'll involve some cuts, and I think that Joe Biden coming back, in part, is because he was embarrassing himself on the world stage as world leaders were seeing how incapable he is of basic communications in figuring out whether to edit stage left or stage right," he said.In contrast to previous funding stand-offs between the White House and Congress, the attorney argued that this time the Democrats will end up taking the blame.Jim Kavanagh told Sputnik that while the Republicans were "holding out for serious spending cuts" the Democrats were "digging in for nothing" and would eventually "fold on this."But he called the debt ceiling process, based on legislation from 1917 when the US was still on the 'Gold Standard' and the dollar represented gold deposits in the federal reserve, "ridiculous.""And that is how dollars are created," he added. "There's no such thing as taxpayer money. The government, the federal government does not spend the taxes it collects."For more scintillating commentary on current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/biden-mccarthy-debt-ceiling-talk-yet-to-produce-deal-as-june-1-deadline-draws-near-1110527955.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110396867_141:0:2870:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_672face01f81e678433cb1d5927569e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, debt ceiling, democrats, republicans, kevin mccarthy, joe biden, us treasury, janet yellen, default
us, debt ceiling, democrats, republicans, kevin mccarthy, joe biden, us treasury, janet yellen, default

US Debt Ceiling Crisis Will End in Last-Minute Deal

16:18 GMT 23.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS President Joe Biden (R), with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (L), shakes hands with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as they depart after the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2023
US President Joe Biden (R), with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (L), shakes hands with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as they depart after the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The Democrat White House and Republican Congress have inched closer to a deal on the federal borrowing limit. Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, chief market strategist of BubbaTrading, attorney Steve Gill, CEO of Gill Media, and writer Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist pondered which party would blink first — and whether the stand-off has any meaning.
The US debt ceiling crisis will inevitably end in a deal between Democrats and Republicans, but pundits ask if it really matters.
Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Democrat President Joe Biden on Monday for a third round of talks towards a compromise on reducing public spending in return for an increase in the government borrowing limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.
Biden later told reporters that he had offered $1 trillion in government spending cuts, but had also rejected Republican demands for a "$30 billion tax break for the oil industry" and making more than 100,000 federal employees redundant.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government will be unable to pay its bills — possibly including welfare payments to the unemployed.
Todd "Bubba" Horwitz told Sputnik he had lost patience with the whole saga.
"This whole debt ceiling is crap, it's garbage, and they'll probably solve it, as they always do, at the last minute," he said.
"They're making the American people sweat it out as they go through all this nonsense," Horwitz stressed. "In the meantime, they approved another $375 billion to Ukraine. They have not cut spending. They're overspending."
The stock market strategist sided with the Republicans in demanding more spending cuts to bring down the government deficit.
"You have to bring down the budget, which is what the Republicans want to do," he insisted. "You cannot keep giving away money and benefits because government doesn't create revenue. They create debt. And the only people who pay that debt is right now the American middle class."
The financial expert said the Biden administration had "destroyed" small businesses across the US, thus shrinking the federal tax base at the same time as raising spending on welfare, including for millions of illegal immigrants.

"I hope they shut the government down," Horwitz thundered. "Shut it down and redesign it because we're giving away money."

"The Biden administration has done zero, but it cost a lot of money for nothing," he added. "Look at how much money we've given to Ukraine. Does that not count? Should we be funding Ukraine in the war against Russia?"
By contrast, Steve Gill told Sputnik he was "pretty chill" about the prospect for a deal.
"I think it'll involve some cuts, and I think that Joe Biden coming back, in part, is because he was embarrassing himself on the world stage as world leaders were seeing how incapable he is of basic communications in figuring out whether to edit stage left or stage right," he said.
In contrast to previous funding stand-offs between the White House and Congress, the attorney argued that this time the Democrats will end up taking the blame.
"They look at the fact that Republicans have actually passed something to deal with the debt limit and cut spending, while Joe Biden and the Democrats have offered up nothing other than our way or the highway," Gill said. "And I think that they're realizing that poll numbers are shaping up in a way that might make them pay the price."
US President Joe Biden, accompanied by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, departs after the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
Americas
Biden-McCarthy Debt Ceiling Talk Yet to Produce Deal as June 1 Deadline Draws Near
01:29 GMT
Jim Kavanagh told Sputnik that while the Republicans were "holding out for serious spending cuts" the Democrats were "digging in for nothing" and would eventually "fold on this."
But he called the debt ceiling process, based on legislation from 1917 when the US was still on the 'Gold Standard' and the dollar represented gold deposits in the federal reserve, "ridiculous."
Nowadays "every US dollar in the in the economy has been created at will by fiat, by the federal government, through spending," Kavanagh expplained. "Dollars are created when the Congress of the United States passes a law saying: 'We authorize this, we are going to spend this for that, X for that and Y for this'."
"And that is how dollars are created," he added. "There's no such thing as taxpayer money. The government, the federal government does not spend the taxes it collects."
For more scintillating commentary on current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала