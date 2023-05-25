International
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to By Any Means Necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
Why China Is Still A Socialist Country
Residents End Strike At NYC’s Elmhurst Hospital, The Roots of Ecuador’s Political Crisis, Tampa Protesters Threatened With Prison
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss a strike by residents at Elmhurst hospital in Queens, New York City in response to low wages and strain exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, why Mount Sinai was refusing to negotiate with residents and how its control of Elmhurst exemplifies the impact of the privatization of healthcare, and how this strike demonstrates the exploitation that immigrant workers are subjected to and why it’s important to organize against that exploitation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Emersberger, co-author of Extraordinary Threat: The US Empire, the Media and Twenty Years of Coup Attempts in Venezuela to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Ecuador and how its framework was set up with US support under former President Lenin Moreno, how political parties and movements are responding to the political crisis as Ecuador faces elections later this summer, and the prospects for a return to a progressive government in Ecuador and what that would mean for Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karla Correa, organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the arrest of organizers in Tampa, Florida who were protesting against the policies of Governor Ron DeSantis, why the idea of people leaving Florida in response to his agenda is misguided and obscures the true nature of these policies, and how the movement can fight back against the repression of the Tampa Five and against the radical agenda in Florida.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the new book The East is Still Red – Chinese Socialism in the 21st Century, why China is still a socialist country despite claims to the contrary, how China's foreign policy has shifted with changes in its development and why China is asserting itself on the global stage today, and why the US is desperately attempting to stop China's rise and the emergence of a multipolar world order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:24 GMT 25.05.2023 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 25.05.2023)
By Any Means Necessary
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss a strike by residents at Elmhurst hospital in Queens, New York City in response to low wages and strain exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, why Mount Sinai was refusing to negotiate with residents and how its control of Elmhurst exemplifies the impact of the privatization of healthcare, and how this strike demonstrates the exploitation that immigrant workers are subjected to and why it’s important to organize against that exploitation.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Emersberger, co-author of Extraordinary Threat: The US Empire, the Media and Twenty Years of Coup Attempts in Venezuela to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Ecuador and how its framework was set up with US support under former President Lenin Moreno, how political parties and movements are responding to the political crisis as Ecuador faces elections later this summer, and the prospects for a return to a progressive government in Ecuador and what that would mean for Latin America.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karla Correa, organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the arrest of organizers in Tampa, Florida who were protesting against the policies of Governor Ron DeSantis, why the idea of people leaving Florida in response to his agenda is misguided and obscures the true nature of these policies, and how the movement can fight back against the repression of the Tampa Five and against the radical agenda in Florida.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the new book The East is Still Red – Chinese Socialism in the 21st Century, why China is still a socialist country despite claims to the contrary, how China's foreign policy has shifted with changes in its development and why China is asserting itself on the global stage today, and why the US is desperately attempting to stop China's rise and the emergence of a multipolar world order.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
