LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 9

Israel Partially Reopens Airspace for Departures Amid Escalation With Iran - Airport

Israel has partially reopened its airspace for outbound flights for the first time since the start of the current escalation with Iran, with the first passenger flights departing Sunday from Ben Gurion Airport, the airport told Sputnik.

"The airport has partially resumed operations for departing flights," the authorities said.

Flights leaving the country are currently operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Israir and Arkia, though several restrictions remain in place. Aviation authorities confirmed that the passenger quota per flight has been increased from 70 to 100 people.

Israeli Ministry of Transport earlier warned that citizens departing on these flights must sign a special form pledging not to return to Israel for at least 30 days from the date of departure.

Meanwhile, Israel's flag carrier El Al has suspended ticket sales until March 21 to prioritize passengers who purchased tickets before the outbreak of the conflict and were unable to leave the country. Tickets on the airline's website, including flights to Moscow, are available starting March 22, with the lowest fare listed at $406.