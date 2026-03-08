International
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 9
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 9
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
iran
tehran
israel
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 9

07:44 GMT 08.03.2026
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.
Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
10:21 GMT 08.03.2026
Israel Hit Over 400 Targets in Western, Central Iran Over Past 24 Hours - IDF
Israeli warplanes struck more than 400 targets in western and central Iran over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force completed a broad wave of strikes in western and central Iran, during which numerous munitions were dropped on more than 400 military infrastructure targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime, including ballistic missile launchers and additional weapons production sites," the IDF said.
10:18 GMT 08.03.2026
Iranian Army Says Attacked Targets in Tel Aviv, Haifa in Israel, US Bases in Kuwait
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday it had carried out drone attacks on targets in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv and on US military bases in Kuwait.
"US-Zionist targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv, as well as centers and US bases in Kuwait, were attacked by drones of the Iranian army's air force and navy," the Iranian military said in a statement quoted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
The strikes were reportedly carried out over the past several hours, targeting US military installation Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, including its ammunition and equipment depots, air defenses, intelligence gathering points and tent camps. Earlier, the IRGC said it had stuck the United States' Al-Adiri helicopter base in Kuwait.
10:02 GMT 08.03.2026
Iran Chooses New Supreme Leader - Assembly Member
Iran has selected the next supreme leader, Ahmad Alamolhoda, a member of the Assembly of Experts tasked with appointing Iran's top cleric, said on Sunday.
"Elections to choose the supreme leader have taken place, the leader has been determined," Alamolhoda was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.
Alamolhoda did not disclose who would succeed Ali Khamenei following his death. Members of the assembly said previously that the final decision would be announced by the assembly's secretariat.
09:28 GMT 08.03.2026
Iranian Assembly of Experts Reaches Consensus on Choice of Iran's Supreme Leader - Member
The Iranian Assembly of Experts has reached a consensus on the selection of Iran's supreme leader, Mohammad-Mehdi Mirbagheri, a member of the assembly, said.
"Dear members of the Assembly of Experts have made efforts these days to decide on the supreme leader, and they have not failed. Thank God, a firm and unanimous opinion has been formed, which represents the opinion of the majority," Mirbagheri said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
There are still some obstacles that need to be addressed, Mirbagheri added.
09:22 GMT 08.03.2026
09:20 GMT 08.03.2026
Israel Partially Reopens Airspace for Departures Amid Escalation With Iran - Airport
Israel has partially reopened its airspace for outbound flights for the first time since the start of the current escalation with Iran, with the first passenger flights departing Sunday from Ben Gurion Airport, the airport told Sputnik.
"The airport has partially resumed operations for departing flights," the authorities said.
Flights leaving the country are currently operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Israir and Arkia, though several restrictions remain in place. Aviation authorities confirmed that the passenger quota per flight has been increased from 70 to 100 people.
Israeli Ministry of Transport earlier warned that citizens departing on these flights must sign a special form pledging not to return to Israel for at least 30 days from the date of departure.
Meanwhile, Israel's flag carrier El Al has suspended ticket sales until March 21 to prioritize passengers who purchased tickets before the outbreak of the conflict and were unable to leave the country. Tickets on the airline's website, including flights to Moscow, are available starting March 22, with the lowest fare listed at $406.
08:39 GMT 08.03.2026
Residents attend the funeral of people killed in an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
World
US Army Can’t Whitewash Itself After Strike On Girl’s School in Iran — Experts
05:09 GMT
08:36 GMT 08.03.2026
07:49 GMT 08.03.2026
Iranian Military Strikes US Helicopter Base in Kuwait - IRGC
The Iranian military has struck a US helicopter base in Kuwait, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.
"This morning, during an operation involving drones and ballistic missiles, a strike was carried out on the helicopter base of US terrorists," IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster.
IRGC also said that it had struck and severely damaged the base's helicopter training and repair center, fuel tanks for helicopters and aircraft, and the base's command building.
07:49 GMT 08.03.2026
Missile Attack Threat Declared in Dubai Again - Correspondent
The threat of a potential missile attack has been declared again in Dubai, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
Through phone messages, the authorities instruct residents to immediately find a safe place in the nearest protected building, avoiding windows, doors, and open spaces, and wait for further instructions.
07:48 GMT 08.03.2026
Iran Will Be Forced to Respond to Attacks From Territory of Any State - President
Iran will be forced to respond to attacks from the territory of any state, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"If they want to attack our country and commit aggression, we will be forced to respond to these attacks," Pezeshkian said.
07:48 GMT 08.03.2026
Israeli Army Says Missile Launches Detected, Air Defense Systems Activated
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it has detected missile launches toward Israeli territory and that air defense systems are activated.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a statement.
07:47 GMT 08.03.2026
Israeli Army Announces New Wave of Attacks on Iran
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was carrying out a new wave of strikes against military infrastructure in Iran.
"The IDF has initiated a wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime military infrastructure across Iran," the IDF said in a statement.
07:47 GMT 08.03.2026
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
World
US Not Seeking Agreement With Iran Now - Trump
04:59 GMT
07:46 GMT 08.03.2026
Israeli Army Claims Strike on Leadership of Lebanese IRGC-Quds Force in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed strikes on key commanders of the Lebanese Quds Force (the special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC) in Beirut.
"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike targeting key commanders in the IRGC’s Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who operated in Beirut. The commanders of the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps operated to advance terror attacks against the state of Israel and its civilians, while operating simultaneously for the IRGC in Iran," the IDF said in a statement.
07:46 GMT 08.03.2026
Drone Attempted to Attack Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh - Saudi Defense Ministry
A drone attempted to attack the diplomatic quarter in the Saudi capital of Riyadh; there were no civilian casualties, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.
"An attempted drone attack targeting the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh was thwarted. There were no damage or civilian casualties as a result of the crash," the ministry said in a statement.
07:46 GMT 08.03.2026
Drone Hits Fuel Tank at Kuwait Airport, No Casualties - Civil Aviation Authority
A drone has hit a fuel tank at Kuwait airport; there are no casualties, the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority reported.
"A drone has hit a fuel tank at Kuwait airport; relevant services and fire crews are extinguishing the fire on the spot," the authority said, as quoted by Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.
It noted that only material damage was caused; there were no casualties.
07:45 GMT 08.03.2026
Three Killed in Drone Strike on Beirut Waterfront Hotel - Reports
A drone strike on a hotel on the waterfront in central Beirut killed three people and wounded six, Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed reported citing a security source.
07:44 GMT 08.03.2026
Hotel Struck in Central Beirut - Reports
A room in a hotel was struck in central Beirut, Reuters reported citing a security source.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) previously announced that it had begun strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
07:44 GMT 08.03.2026
Fuel Tanks at Kuwait International Airport Attacked by Drones - Kuwaiti Army
Fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport were attacked by drones, the Kuwaiti Army said.
According to the statement, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces are repelling an attack by drones that breached the country's airspace.
"Fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport were attacked by drones," the army said.
