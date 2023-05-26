https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/durham-report-buries-history-bidens-ukraine-options-south-african-leader-rebukes-bbc-on-russia-1110599017.html

Durham Report Buries History; Biden's Ukraine Options; South African Leader Rebukes BBC on Russia

Durham Report Buries History; Biden's Ukraine Options; South African Leader Rebukes BBC on Russia

When questioned about his nation's support of Russia, a South African leader reminded a BBC reporter about the international crimes of the US Empire in the Middle East.

Durham Report Buries History; Biden's Ukraine Options; South African Leader Rebukes BBC on Russia When questioned about his nation's support of Russia, a South African leader reminded a BBC reporter about the international crimes of the US Empire in the Middle East.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian intelligence leader said that his nation plans to kill the president of the Russian Federation. Also, Joe Biden is facing fewer and fewer options in Ukraine.Ted Rall, co-host of the Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the John Durham report. The fact that no charges were made despite the numerous violations of law shows that the report is an attempt to bury the FBI's history of criminality.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The House of Representatives has unveiled another piece of hawkish legislation aimed at China. Also, several countries are looking to buy Chinese weapons.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa and the Global South. When questioned about his nation's support of Russia, a South African leader reminded a BBC reporter about the international crimes of the US Empire in the Middle East. Also, the president of Peru is making it evident that the US is running the country.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the Black Agenda Report news. An international day of action has been set to oppose the US attack on the Uhuru movement. Also, the Democrats are set to betray the working class again.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The fact that the Ukraine conflict was provoked by the US neocon's plan for world domination is critical for finding a resolution to end the war. Also, the war is heading toward a conclusion as Ukraine runs out of men and materials.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. US neocons argue that the Arab league can't support both Zelenskiy and Syria. Also, the ties between the US and Turkiye are unlikely to reset after an election in which Erdogan has accused the US of interfering.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss domestic policy. Chinese immigrants are suing Florida over a new law restricting them from buying property. Also, It's time to reject the racist Monroe Doctrine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

