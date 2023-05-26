https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/medvedev-conflict-in-ukraine-to-last-for-long-time-possibly-decades-1110594873.html

Medvedev: Conflict in Ukraine to Last for Long Time, Possibly Decades

Medvedev: Conflict in Ukraine to Last for Long Time, Possibly Decades

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday that the Ukraine conflict would persist for a very long time, possibly for decades, and would repeat after a possible ceasefire.

"This conflict is for a very long time. It is all probably for decades," Medvedev told journalists during his visit to Vietnam.The Russian official earlier remarked via Telegram on different scenarios on how the Ukraine conflict may come to an end, suggesting Ukraine may disappear, and that its land may be divided between Moscow and several European states."Ukraine disappears after the completion of the special military operation in the process of its division between Russia and a number of EU states. A government of Ukraine is being formed in exile in one of the European countries," Medvedev said, adding that the conflict in this case will end with “reasonable guarantees of its non-renewal in the short term.”The official added that Moscow is interested in central Ukrainian regions joining Russia as this way the conflict may end for good.The former Russian president also said that there is a scenario when the conflict becomes permanent “with a threat of World War Three” if Ukraine is partly under control of the EU and NATO.Western countries have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing military arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.The latest comments come as reports detailed late Thursday that the US was expected to issue yet another military aid package to Ukraine after having already issues over $35 billion worth of assistance since the start of the special military operation.

