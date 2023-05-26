https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/moscow-summons-us-diplomats-over-sullivans-comments-about-strikes-on-russia-1110602697.html

Moscow Summons US Diplomats Over Sullivan's Comments About Strikes on Russia

Moscow Summons US Diplomats Over Sullivan's Comments About Strikes on Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned senior US diplomats and expressed a strong protest in connection with the words of White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about strikes on the territory of Russia.

2023-05-26T11:01+0000

2023-05-26T11:01+0000

2023-05-26T11:04+0000

russia

russia

us

jake sullivan

russian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg

On May 21, Sullivan said Washington does not allow Kiev to use Western weapons to strike at the territory of Russia, noting that he does not consider Crimea to be part of it. Washington's words about strikes on Crimea are hypocritical and false, the ministry said. "The assurances of US officials that the United States does not encourage such attacks on Russia are hypocritical and false, given the direct evidence of the use of weapons and equipment supplied for the needs of the Ukraine military by the Pentagon for the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts by Ukrainian militants," the ministry stated. It is high time that the US understands that any forms of aggression against Russia will trigger a serious response from Moscow, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/russian-ambassador-warns-against-strikes-on-crimea-raises-f-16-issue-1110508782.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, jake sullivan, diplomats summoning, strikes on russia