Republika Srpska Not Planing to Supply Arms to Ukraine - President

Republika Srpska, one of the governed entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is not planning to deliver weapons to Ukraine, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has told Sputnik.

When asked about the risks of a possible entry of Western weapons from Ukraine into the black market of European countries, including the Balkans, the president said that "such a danger exists."Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that the arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful solution and further escalate the conflict, risking full NATO involvement.Russian Gas for Bosnia and HerzegovinaRefering to the economic cooperation between Russia and Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik said that an agreement on the construction of a gas pipeline from Serbia with Russia’s Gazprom remains in force.The Bosnian Serb leader noted that Republika Srpska would do its utmost to fulfill all obligations under the contract to start the construction.He added that if other autonomous entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina hinders the realization of this project, Republika Srpska can also block their future projects.The project of the main gas pipeline in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will connect the country with the Serbian gas transmission system and will receive gas from Russia, is currently in the preparation phase.He emphasized that republic was considering the possibility of paying for Russian gas in rubles.Successful Bilateral TalksMilorad Dodik stressed that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful" and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Serbs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia.The talks between the head of the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Russian leader took place in Moscow on May 23. The sides discussed energy cooperation among other topics.He also expressed his gratitude to Russia for its support for Republika Srpska, including on the international level, which guarantees the fulfillment of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina.The leader of Bosnian Serbs also said he has accepted an invitation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place from June 14-17, and will attend it, if his work schedule allows him to fly to Russia.

