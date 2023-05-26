Republika Srpska Not Planing to Supply Arms to Ukraine - President
12:10 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 26.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republika Srpska, one of the governed entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is not planning to deliver weapons to Ukraine, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has told Sputnik.
"We see how certain countries are, under the influence and pressure of NATO, supplying their weapons to Ukraine now. Republika Srpska, certainly, is not doing this and does not intend to do so," Dodik said.
When asked about the risks of a possible entry of Western weapons from Ukraine into the black market of European countries, including the Balkans, the president said that "such a danger exists."
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that the arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful solution and further escalate the conflict, risking full NATO involvement.
Russian Gas for Bosnia and Herzegovina
Refering to the economic cooperation between Russia and Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik said that an agreement on the construction of a gas pipeline from Serbia with Russia’s Gazprom remains in force.
"We hope that it [the construction] can begin this year, but it is necessary to complete all the procedures at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Milorad Dodik said.
The Bosnian Serb leader noted that Republika Srpska would do its utmost to fulfill all obligations under the contract to start the construction.
"The most important thing is that the agreement between Gazprom and Republika Srpska remains in force, and no changes are expected here," Dodik stressed.
He added that if other autonomous entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina hinders the realization of this project, Republika Srpska can also block their future projects.
The project of the main gas pipeline in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will connect the country with the Serbian gas transmission system and will receive gas from Russia, is currently in the preparation phase.
He emphasized that republic was considering the possibility of paying for Russian gas in rubles.
"During our meeting with President Putin, the position was clarified that the price of Russian gas supplied to the republic remains unchanged. Various ways and possibilities for payment are being considered on the issue of financing," Dodik said.
Successful Bilateral Talks
Milorad Dodik stressed that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful" and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Serbs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia.
The talks between the head of the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Russian leader took place in Moscow on May 23. The sides discussed energy cooperation among other topics.
"The conversation [with Putin] was very successful … We had an exchange of opinions on the current state of our relations, regional and global agenda. The friendly attitude of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the Russian Federation towards Republika Srpska has been confirmed once again. We have again confirmed that we are reliable partners and all our meetings are proof of that," Dodik said.
He also expressed his gratitude to Russia for its support for Republika Srpska, including on the international level, which guarantees the fulfillment of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The leader of Bosnian Serbs also said he has accepted an invitation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place from June 14-17, and will attend it, if his work schedule allows him to fly to Russia.