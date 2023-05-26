https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/sunaks-horsing-around--1110594188.html

Sunak's Horsing Around

Sunak's Horsing Around

UK PM Sunak defended his love for Cooper's raunchy novels, emphasizing the need for escapism in today's tumultuous times. But how much of a escapism can the PM afford in such a difficult economic situation as the UK is in?

PM Rishi Sunak's affinity for raunchy novels has sparked concern amidst the UK's ongoing cost of living crisis. In a recent interview on "This Morning," Sunak confirmed his love for author Jilly Cooper's books, blushing slightly as he acknowledged earlier reports. When asked about his favorite titles, Sunak listed several, including "Riders" and "Rivals."However, as the country grapples with record numbers of people depending on food banks and inflation reaching its highest levels in 40 years, Sunak's literary preferences have raised eyebrows. Critics question his priorities in the face of the economic challenges ordinary Brits are enduring.The UK's prolonged period of "inflationary shock" and vulnerability to rising energy prices and interest rates further compound the country's economic woes. Effective policies and support for those in need become increasingly crucial as the cost of living crisis persists.Sunak's love for raunchy novels may offer personal escapism, but public attention remains focused on urgent matters.

