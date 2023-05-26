International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-military-bases-will-not-be-placed-in-indonesia---north-sulawesi-governor-1110595713.html
US Military Bases Will Not Be Placed in Indonesia - North Sulawesi Governor
US Military Bases Will Not Be Placed in Indonesia - North Sulawesi Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is a neutral country and it will not place military bases of the United States on its territory, as the Philippines did, Olly... 26.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-26T02:54+0000
2023-05-26T02:49+0000
asia
indonesia
philippines
us military bases
activism
freedom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e13ec9030d51876f9271ee96af2420f.jpg
"Indonesia's political system is based on two principles: activism and freedom," Dondokambey said. Despite North Sulawesi's proximity to the Philippines and its disputed waters, the province does not find itself at the epicenter of regional conflict, he added. In early May, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the Philippine government was opposed to any military provocations in the region, and underscored he would not allow the nation to be turned into a staging post for any country's military campaigns. He also said he had assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases in the country will not be used to attack anyone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/four-new-us-bases-in-philippines-will-not-be-used-to-attack-anyone---president-1110105295.html
indonesia
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a62842c84deeef52bc2abf6792c3da8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indonesia, philippines, us military bases, activism, freedom
indonesia, philippines, us military bases, activism, freedom

US Military Bases Will Not Be Placed in Indonesia - North Sulawesi Governor

02:54 GMT 26.05.2023
© USMC/Cpl. Samuel CorumSgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007.
Sgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
© USMC/Cpl. Samuel Corum
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is a neutral country and it will not place military bases of the United States on its territory, as the Philippines did, Olly Dondokambey, the governor of North Sulawesi province, has told Sputnik.
"Indonesia's political system is based on two principles: activism and freedom," Dondokambey said.
"This means that we will never take sides in a confrontation between major powers. We have our own principles. Therefore, a scenario in which we could host American military bases is impossible."
Despite North Sulawesi's proximity to the Philippines and its disputed waters, the province does not find itself at the epicenter of regional conflict, he added.

In February, the Philippines granted access to four additional military bases to the US, with which Washington reportedly plans to strengthen its line of defense around China.

Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties in 2014, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines; however, the document provides for US troops' extended stay on the Philippine military bases.

Филиппинские и американские военнослужащие участвуют в совместных военных учениях в Салакнибе в форте Магсайсай на севере Филиппин - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
Military
Four New US Bases in Philippines Will Not Be Used to Attack Anyone - President
4 May, 22:33 GMT
In early May, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the Philippine government was opposed to any military provocations in the region, and underscored he would not allow the nation to be turned into a staging post for any country's military campaigns.
He also said he had assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases in the country will not be used to attack anyone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала