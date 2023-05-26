https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-military-bases-will-not-be-placed-in-indonesia---north-sulawesi-governor-1110595713.html

US Military Bases Will Not Be Placed in Indonesia - North Sulawesi Governor

US Military Bases Will Not Be Placed in Indonesia - North Sulawesi Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is a neutral country and it will not place military bases of the United States on its territory, as the Philippines did, Olly...

"Indonesia's political system is based on two principles: activism and freedom," Dondokambey said. Despite North Sulawesi's proximity to the Philippines and its disputed waters, the province does not find itself at the epicenter of regional conflict, he added. In early May, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the Philippine government was opposed to any military provocations in the region, and underscored he would not allow the nation to be turned into a staging post for any country's military campaigns. He also said he had assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases in the country will not be used to attack anyone.

