Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities

Multiple air raid warnings were issued in multiple parts of Ukraine, including in Kiev, according to air raid data.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kiev, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry’s online map showed. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

