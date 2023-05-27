https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/air-raid-sirens-go-off-in-several-regions-of-ukraine-including-kiev---authorities-1110644030.html
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities
Multiple air raid warnings were issued in multiple parts of Ukraine, including in Kiev, according to air raid data.
2023-05-27T22:27+0000
2023-05-27T22:27+0000
2023-05-27T22:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
nikolaev
ukrenergo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7376099ddc325bde115412083f0e5ba.jpg
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kiev, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry’s online map showed. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukraine-loses-over-260-troops-near-donetsk---mod-1110636299.html
ukraine
kiev
nikolaev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f92782846e37067ba3864509c801dcc1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
air strikes in ukraine, air raid warnings, kiev, kyiv
air strikes in ukraine, air raid warnings, kiev, kyiv
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were issued in multiple regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, including Kiev, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kiev, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry’s online map showed.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.