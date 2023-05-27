International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/air-raid-sirens-go-off-in-several-regions-of-ukraine-including-kiev---authorities-1110644030.html
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities
Multiple air raid warnings were issued in multiple parts of Ukraine, including in Kiev, according to air raid data.
2023-05-27T22:27+0000
2023-05-27T22:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
nikolaev
ukrenergo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7376099ddc325bde115412083f0e5ba.jpg
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kiev, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry’s online map showed. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukraine-loses-over-260-troops-near-donetsk---mod-1110636299.html
ukraine
kiev
nikolaev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f92782846e37067ba3864509c801dcc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
air strikes in ukraine, air raid warnings, kiev, kyiv
air strikes in ukraine, air raid warnings, kiev, kyiv

Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities

22:27 GMT 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / StringerA general view shows the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine.
A general view shows the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were issued in multiple regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, including Kiev, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kiev, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry’s online map showed.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 260 Troops Near Donetsk - MoD
12:39 GMT
In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала