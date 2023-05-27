International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 260 Troops Near Donetsk - MoD
Ukraine lost more than 260 military personnel in combat with Russian forces near the eastern city of Donetsk in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Saturday.
"In the direction of Donetsk, more than 260 Ukrainian service members … were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said. Russian troops also destroyed two armored vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers as well as a munition depot near the city of Avdeevka, north of Donetsk. During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 19 HIMARS long-range guided missiles, two HARM anti-radiation missiles and 12 combat drones.
12:39 GMT 27.05.2023
"In the direction of Donetsk, more than 260 Ukrainian service members … were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberating Artemovsk Proves 'Kiev's Strategy Has Failed'
21 May, 06:03 GMT
Russian troops also destroyed two armored vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers as well as a munition depot near the city of Avdeevka, north of Donetsk.
During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 19 HIMARS long-range guided missiles, two HARM anti-radiation missiles and 12 combat drones.
