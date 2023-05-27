https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/beijing-to-boost-dialogue-with-all-parties-to-ukrainian-crisis-including-russia-1110626896.html

Beijing to Boost Dialogue With All Parties to Ukrainian Crisis Including Russia

Beijing will boost the dialogue with all parties to the Ukrainian crisis, including Russia, and make efforts to reach a political settlement, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said.

The Chinese ministry stated following the meeting that Russia and China would continue to increase bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various areas and enrich their relations "in a new era." In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

