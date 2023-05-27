https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/eu-freezes-26bln-in-private-assets-of-sanctioned-russians-since-february-2022---reports-1110637142.html
EU Freezes $26Bln in Private Assets of Sanctioned Russians Since February 2022 - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The total value of Russian private assets frozen in the European Union under sanctions over the Russian special operation in Ukraine has reached 24.1 billion euros ($25.9 billion), German newspaper reported on Saturday, citing European Commission data.
The value of frozen Russian private assets under sanctions increased from 18.9 billion euros in December to 24.1 billion euros in late May, the newspaper said.
As many as 1,473 individuals and 205 firms from Russia have been sanctioned by the EU, German media added.
After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia
, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign currency reserves - amounting to about $300 billion. The European Union alone has frozen assets of Russian entities and individuals worth dozens of billions of dollars under 10 packages of sanctions.