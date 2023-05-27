https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/iraq-presents-project-of-transport-network-linking-countrys-south-to-turkiye-1110643133.html

Iraq Presents Project of Transport Network Linking Country's South to Turkiye

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi government on Saturday unveiled a major regional transport project, dubbed Route of Development, that will link the southern part... 27.05.2023, Sputnik International

Presenting the project to a regional conference in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani touted it as an important contribution to regional integration processes, as cited by the Iraqi News Agency. The conference was attended by ministers of transport and officials from Iraq, Syria, Turkiye, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. As a result of the conference, technical committees were reportedly formed to develop a comprehensive concept of the nature and scope of the countries' participation in the project.Farhan al-Fartousi, the director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, told media outlets that the project could be completed as early as 2029 if work begins early next year.

