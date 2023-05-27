https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/turkiye-presidential-election-runoff-who-when-where-what-to-expect-1110637609.html

Turkiye Presidential Election Runoff: Who, When, Where, What to Expect

On Sunday, Turks cast ballots in their country’s first-ever presidential election runoff, which will define who will be at the helm of Turkiye over the next five years.

More than 64 million Turks will be eligible to vote in the May 28 election runoff at nearly 192,000 polling stations, including over six million who were first-time voters on May 14, when the first round took place.Election rules stipulate that forecasts and commentaries about the vote are banned until 6 pm (1300 GMT) and media is only free to report on election results as of 9 pm (1800 GMT). The High Election Board, however, may allow media to report on the results earlier than scheduled. The final results from Sunday’s vote are expected to be announced by 3pm (1200 GMT) on Monday.Meanwhile, polls for the presidential runoff election opened for at least 3.4 millions of Turks living outside the country last Saturday.Why Does Turkiye Face a Second Round?The May 14 presidential election in Turkiye headed into a runoff after none of the contenders were able to secure 50% of votes, something that was officially announced by the country’s Supreme Election Council on May 15.During the first round, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) obtained 49,52% of votes, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), received 44.88%. Lagging behind were ATA Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan and Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, who gained 5.17% and 0.43%, respectively, despite Ince having withdrawn from the race previously.Who are the Candidates? The two men fighting it out are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.Recep Tayyip Erdogan:Kemal Kilicdaroglu:What About Forecasts? One of the latest polls conducted by Center Arastirma revealed that Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have approximately equal chances to trumpet the runoff victory.According to the survey, 44.7% of respondents are ready to vote for the CHP leader, while 43.7% are ready to support the Turkish president. The remaining 11.6% either have not made their choice yet or they will not go to the polls at all, the poll indicated.About 8.2% have not yet decided how to vote, and 2.6% do not plan to cast ballots, as per the polls.

