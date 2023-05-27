https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/kiev-disrupts-rotation-of-iaea-staff-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---regional-authorities-1110620617.html

Kiev Disrupts Rotation of IAEA Staff at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities

Kiev Disrupts Rotation of IAEA Staff at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities

The Kiev authorities have disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.

2023-05-27T01:57+0000

2023-05-27T01:57+0000

2023-05-27T01:52+0000

world

zaporozhye npp

sergei rogov

kiev

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18881/06/188810638_0:132:3087:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_52050cdee1168bc92af9cd989616e9dd.jpg

The IAEA mission has been present at the ZNPP since September 2022. A total of seven IAEA staff rotations have taken place since then, the last one having been completed at the end of April. The senior official specified that three IAEA inspectors were supposed to arrive at the ZNPP: from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco. "On the eve of the [IAEA] mission’s arrival, the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky gave the order to subject the city of Vasylivka, through which the usual route of the monitoring mission runs, to massive shelling from heavy weapons," Rogov told Sputnik. Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Sputnik on Thursday that the UN Security Council was planning to convene on May 30 to address the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. The ZNPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia’s special military operation. It has come under Ukrainian shelling several times, raising international concerns over the possibility of a nuclear accident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/iaea-says-concerned-about-nuclear-safety-risks-at-zaporozhye-npp-1110157223.html

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev, ukraine, international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, vladimir rogov