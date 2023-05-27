International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/kiev-disrupts-rotation-of-iaea-staff-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---regional-authorities-1110620617.html
Kiev Disrupts Rotation of IAEA Staff at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities
Kiev Disrupts Rotation of IAEA Staff at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities
The Kiev authorities have disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.
2023-05-27T01:57+0000
2023-05-27T01:52+0000
world
zaporozhye npp
sergei rogov
kiev
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18881/06/188810638_0:132:3087:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_52050cdee1168bc92af9cd989616e9dd.jpg
The IAEA mission has been present at the ZNPP since September 2022. A total of seven IAEA staff rotations have taken place since then, the last one having been completed at the end of April. The senior official specified that three IAEA inspectors were supposed to arrive at the ZNPP: from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco. "On the eve of the [IAEA] mission’s arrival, the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky gave the order to subject the city of Vasylivka, through which the usual route of the monitoring mission runs, to massive shelling from heavy weapons," Rogov told Sputnik. Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Sputnik on Thursday that the UN Security Council was planning to convene on May 30 to address the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. The ZNPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia’s special military operation. It has come under Ukrainian shelling several times, raising international concerns over the possibility of a nuclear accident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/iaea-says-concerned-about-nuclear-safety-risks-at-zaporozhye-npp-1110157223.html
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18881/06/188810638_209:0:2876:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5a9c39a44ce646769b00a0f26f179b80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kiev, ukraine, international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, vladimir rogov
kiev, ukraine, international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, vladimir rogov

Kiev Disrupts Rotation of IAEA Staff at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities

01:57 GMT 27.05.2023
© RIA Novosti / Go to the mediabankThe Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukraine
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© RIA Novosti
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Kiev authorities have disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.
The IAEA mission has been present at the ZNPP since September 2022. A total of seven IAEA staff rotations have taken place since then, the last one having been completed at the end of April.
"Initially, the rotation was supposed to take place on May 25, then, at the request of Kiev, it was postponed to the 26 and, as a result, was disrupted by the Ukrainian side," Rogov said.
The senior official specified that three IAEA inspectors were supposed to arrive at the ZNPP: from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco.
"On the eve of the [IAEA] mission’s arrival, the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky gave the order to subject the city of Vasylivka, through which the usual route of the monitoring mission runs, to massive shelling from heavy weapons," Rogov told Sputnik.
Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Sputnik on Thursday that the UN Security Council was planning to convene on May 30 to address the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
A view of a spent nuclear fuel storage grounds at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
IAEA Says Concerned About Nuclear Safety Risks at Zaporozhye NPP
7 May, 03:17 GMT
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output.
The ZNPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia’s special military operation. It has come under Ukrainian shelling several times, raising international concerns over the possibility of a nuclear accident.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала