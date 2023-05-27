International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/moscow-hopes-for-further-improvement-of-cooperation-with-ankara-1110625560.html
Moscow Hopes for Further Improvement of Cooperation With Ankara
Moscow Hopes for Further Improvement of Cooperation With Ankara
Moscow is counting on further improvement of mutually beneficial cooperation with Ankara and believes that Turkiye and Russia can withstand Western pressure, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2023-05-27T08:18+0000
2023-05-27T08:18+0000
world
russia
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_fc09b3fe44ce23078a6584fbbdfee26b.jpg
He specified that Russia-Turkiye cooperation has been developing particularly actively in recent years, with trade in 2022 amounting to over $62 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkiye-wont-turn-its-back-on-russia-whoever-wins-presidential-runoff-1110386303.html
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42ff18c541d359988898a951260ebfad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, turkiye, russia-turkiye relations
russia, turkiye, russia-turkiye relations

Moscow Hopes for Further Improvement of Cooperation With Ankara

08:18 GMT 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is counting on further improvement of mutually beneficial cooperation with Ankara and believes that Turkiye and Russia can withstand Western pressure, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"Turkiye is a major power, an influential regional player. In recent years, this country has been pursuing an independent trajectory on most issues in order to ensure, first of all, its own national interests. Such a principled approach, as already noted, contributes to the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation. Of course, we look forward to its further improvement," Pilipson said.
People waves Turkish and AK ruling party flags as they listen to Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Presidential elections in Turkey are scheduled to take place on May 14. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
Analysis
Turkiye Won't Turn Its Back on Russia Whoever Wins Presidential Runoff
15 May, 20:20 GMT
He specified that Russia-Turkiye cooperation has been developing particularly actively in recent years, with trade in 2022 amounting to over $62 billion.

"Not everyone in the world likes such effective interaction. Many in the West, unable to repeat our successes, choose to destroy what others have built. Apparently, such a destructive line with regard to Russian-Turkish relations will continue. However, I am confident that our Turkish colleagues and I will be able to resist the subversive efforts of hostile forces," Pilipson told Sputnik.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала