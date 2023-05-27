https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/moscow-hopes-for-further-improvement-of-cooperation-with-ankara-1110625560.html

Moscow Hopes for Further Improvement of Cooperation With Ankara

Moscow Hopes for Further Improvement of Cooperation With Ankara

Moscow is counting on further improvement of mutually beneficial cooperation with Ankara and believes that Turkiye and Russia can withstand Western pressure, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

2023-05-27T08:18+0000

2023-05-27T08:18+0000

2023-05-27T08:18+0000

world

russia

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_fc09b3fe44ce23078a6584fbbdfee26b.jpg

He specified that Russia-Turkiye cooperation has been developing particularly actively in recent years, with trade in 2022 amounting to over $62 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkiye-wont-turn-its-back-on-russia-whoever-wins-presidential-runoff-1110386303.html

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkiye, russia-turkiye relations