International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/moscow-says-will-further-support-belgrade-in-efforts-to-protect-its-rights-sovereignty-1110624858.html
Moscow Says Will Further Support Belgrade in Efforts to Protect Its Rights, Sovereignty
Moscow Says Will Further Support Belgrade in Efforts to Protect Its Rights, Sovereignty
Russia will continue to support Serbia in its efforts to protect its legitimate rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2023-05-27T07:34+0000
2023-05-27T07:40+0000
world
russia
serbia
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg
"We will continue to support Belgrade in its efforts to protect legitimate rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have no reason to question the stability of the Serbian government when it comes to the protection of state interests," the diplomat stated. Any decision on Kosovo should be acceptable for Serbians and approved by the UN Security Council, Pilipson also stated, adding that the West is trying to promote other ways to solve the issue with no regard for interests of the Serbian people. On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic brought the Serbian military to a state of maximum alert due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija over unilateral steps taken by Pristina. He also demanded that NATO "urgently stop violence against Serbs" in Kosovo and Metohija. The reason was an attempt by the authorities of Pristina to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 elections to local self-government bodies in the north of Kosovo, which were boycotted by local Serbs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220801/kremlin-serbs-rights-must-be-guaranteed-in-resolution-of-conflict-in-kosovo-1097994643.html
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_794a339f8e55d4dbacae035293728478.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, serbia, sovereignty, territorail integrity, russia and serbia
russia, serbia, sovereignty, territorail integrity, russia and serbia

Moscow Says Will Further Support Belgrade in Efforts to Protect Its Rights, Sovereignty

07:34 GMT 27.05.2023 (Updated: 07:40 GMT 27.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry's building is silhouetted against the setting sun, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry's building is silhouetted against the setting sun, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue to support Serbia in its efforts to protect its legitimate rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"We will continue to support Belgrade in its efforts to protect legitimate rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have no reason to question the stability of the Serbian government when it comes to the protection of state interests," the diplomat stated.
Any decision on Kosovo should be acceptable for Serbians and approved by the UN Security Council, Pilipson also stated, adding that the West is trying to promote other ways to solve the issue with no regard for interests of the Serbian people.
Serbian military and armored vehicles near the road between the village of Raska and the Yarine checkpoint on the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
Russia
Kremlin: Serbs' Rights Must Be Guaranteed in Resolution of Conflict in Kosovo
1 August 2022, 09:16 GMT
On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic brought the Serbian military to a state of maximum alert due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija over unilateral steps taken by Pristina. He also demanded that NATO "urgently stop violence against Serbs" in Kosovo and Metohija.
The reason was an attempt by the authorities of Pristina to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 elections to local self-government bodies in the north of Kosovo, which were boycotted by local Serbs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала