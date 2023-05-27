https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/moscow-says-will-further-support-belgrade-in-efforts-to-protect-its-rights-sovereignty-1110624858.html

Moscow Says Will Further Support Belgrade in Efforts to Protect Its Rights, Sovereignty

Moscow Says Will Further Support Belgrade in Efforts to Protect Its Rights, Sovereignty

Russia will continue to support Serbia in its efforts to protect its legitimate rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

2023-05-27T07:34+0000

2023-05-27T07:34+0000

2023-05-27T07:40+0000

world

russia

serbia

aleksandar vucic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg

"We will continue to support Belgrade in its efforts to protect legitimate rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have no reason to question the stability of the Serbian government when it comes to the protection of state interests," the diplomat stated. Any decision on Kosovo should be acceptable for Serbians and approved by the UN Security Council, Pilipson also stated, adding that the West is trying to promote other ways to solve the issue with no regard for interests of the Serbian people. On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic brought the Serbian military to a state of maximum alert due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija over unilateral steps taken by Pristina. He also demanded that NATO "urgently stop violence against Serbs" in Kosovo and Metohija. The reason was an attempt by the authorities of Pristina to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 elections to local self-government bodies in the north of Kosovo, which were boycotted by local Serbs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220801/kremlin-serbs-rights-must-be-guaranteed-in-resolution-of-conflict-in-kosovo-1097994643.html

russia

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, serbia, sovereignty, territorail integrity, russia and serbia