https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/putin-says-border-guards-to-continue-protecting-russias-sovereignty-territorial-integrity-1110643895.html

Putin Says Border Guards to Continue Protecting Russia’s Sovereignty Territorial Integrity

Putin Says Border Guards to Continue Protecting Russia’s Sovereignty Territorial Integrity

Russian President Vladimir Putin honored Russian border guards in a speech on Sunday for Border Guards Day

2023-05-27T21:37+0000

2023-05-27T21:37+0000

2023-05-27T21:37+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

russian border guard service

border

border control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110613082_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f4ed5d43910254907e11a5b3160a7e.jpg

"You, the successors and heirs of the victors’ generation, of those who defeated Nazism, continue to discharge your duty with honour and dignity, solve challenging high-priority tasks to protect the state borders, carry out border control and protection of marine resources, make an important contribution to implementing international integration projects and development of cross-border cooperation, fight transnational crime and smuggling, and prevent diversions and terrorist attacks," Putin said in a Sunday statement. The Russian president thanked border guards for their service, particularly those participating in the special military operation in Ukraine. The president said that Russian border guards must work in close cooperation with other units of the Federal Security Service, the Armed Forces and the National Guard of the Russian Federation, as well as regional government bodies. Border Guards Day is celebrated in Russia annually on May 28.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/kremlin-natos-expansion-towards-russian-borders-causes-concerns-for-countrys-security-1109192759.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian border guards, russian territory, sovereignty, border guards day