Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected in 'Hours or Days'
Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected in 'Hours or Days'
Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days.
"It's hours or days, and I don't know when," the North Carolina representative told reporters in Washington. Republicans in Congress have been pushing for spending cuts in exchange for raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McHenry said the list of issues still to be dealt with had been whittled down to just a few. "We've had a long list for a long time. What I didn't anticipate is we'd have a very short list for a very long time," he said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.
Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected in 'Hours or Days'

16:37 GMT 27.05.2023
Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days.
"It's hours or days, and I don't know when," the North Carolina representative told reporters in Washington.
Republicans in Congress have been pushing for spending cuts in exchange for raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McHenry said the list of issues still to be dealt with had been whittled down to just a few.
