Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected in 'Hours or Days'

Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days.
"It's hours or days, and I don't know when," the North Carolina representative told reporters in Washington. Republicans in Congress have been pushing for spending cuts in exchange for raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McHenry said the list of issues still to be dealt with had been whittled down to just a few. "We've had a long list for a long time. What I didn't anticipate is we'd have a very short list for a very long time," he said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.
16:37 GMT 27.05.2023 (Updated: 16:38 GMT 27.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days.
"It's hours or days, and I don't know when," the North Carolina representative told reporters in Washington.
Republicans in Congress have been pushing for spending cuts in exchange for raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling
. McHenry said the list of issues still to be dealt with had been whittled down to just a few.
"We've had a long list for a long time. What I didn't anticipate is we'd have a very short list for a very long time," he said.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday
that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.