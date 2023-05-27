https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/republican-debt-ceiling-negotiator-says-deal-expected-in-hours-or-days-1110641092.html

Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected in 'Hours or Days'

Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days.

"It's hours or days, and I don't know when," the North Carolina representative told reporters in Washington. Republicans in Congress have been pushing for spending cuts in exchange for raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McHenry said the list of issues still to be dealt with had been whittled down to just a few. "We've had a long list for a long time. What I didn't anticipate is we'd have a very short list for a very long time," he said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.

