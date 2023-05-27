International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/russias-cooperation-with-saudi-arabia-to-expand-for-sake-of-stability-1110642730.html
Russia's Cooperation With Saudi Arabia to Expand for Sake of Stability
Russia's Cooperation With Saudi Arabia to Expand for Sake of Stability
Russian and Saudi Arabian law enforcement agencies will expand cooperation for the sake of security and stability in both countries, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Saturday.
2023-05-27T19:02+0000
2023-05-27T19:02+0000
world
russia
saudi arabia
vladimir kolokoltsev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103024/58/1030245872_0:0:3175:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd562ea85bb557c5fd3b20efc263889.jpg
"We did identify our avenues for further cooperation and decided that cooperation would expand and deepen for the sake of security and stability in our countries," he told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. During talks between Kolokoltsev and his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, they agreed to promote cooperation in multiple areas, including information-sharing on movement and financing of terrorists and extremists, the minister said, adding that the sides also decided to join efforts in fighting drugs and cybercrime. Moscow and Riyadh reject attempts by any foreign forces to impose their "Western" morals and firmly stand by traditional values, Kolokoltsev added. Kolokoltsev paid a visit to Riyadh earlier this week, where he discussed cooperation in the law enforcement sphere with his Saudi counterpart, among other matters. He visited a number of Saudi Interior Ministry departments, including the national center of security operations and the main passport department, at his counterpart's invitation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230212/russias-relations-with-saudi-arabia-may-reach-level-of-strategic-partnership-envoy-says-1107350333.html
russia
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103024/58/1030245872_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5696df59110fcfd61934aa5014a2e553.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-saudi relations, russia, saudi arabia, russia-saudi cooperation
russia-saudi relations, russia, saudi arabia, russia-saudi cooperation

Russia's Cooperation With Saudi Arabia to Expand for Sake of Stability

19:02 GMT 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankRussian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Saudi Arabian law enforcement agencies will expand cooperation for the sake of security and stability in both countries, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Saturday.
"We did identify our avenues for further cooperation and decided that cooperation would expand and deepen for the sake of security and stability in our countries," he told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
During talks between Kolokoltsev and his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, they agreed to promote cooperation in multiple areas, including information-sharing on movement and financing of terrorists and extremists, the minister said, adding that the sides also decided to join efforts in fighting drugs and cybercrime.
Russia–Saudi Arabia relations - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2023
World
Russia's Relations With Saudi Arabia May Reach Level of Strategic Partnership, Envoy Says
12 February, 08:26 GMT
Moscow and Riyadh reject attempts by any foreign forces to impose their "Western" morals and firmly stand by traditional values, Kolokoltsev added.
Kolokoltsev paid a visit to Riyadh earlier this week, where he discussed cooperation in the law enforcement sphere with his Saudi counterpart, among other matters. He visited a number of Saudi Interior Ministry departments, including the national center of security operations and the main passport department, at his counterpart's invitation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала