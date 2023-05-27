https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/russias-cooperation-with-saudi-arabia-to-expand-for-sake-of-stability-1110642730.html

Russia's Cooperation With Saudi Arabia to Expand for Sake of Stability

Russian and Saudi Arabian law enforcement agencies will expand cooperation for the sake of security and stability in both countries, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Saturday.

"We did identify our avenues for further cooperation and decided that cooperation would expand and deepen for the sake of security and stability in our countries," he told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. During talks between Kolokoltsev and his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, they agreed to promote cooperation in multiple areas, including information-sharing on movement and financing of terrorists and extremists, the minister said, adding that the sides also decided to join efforts in fighting drugs and cybercrime. Moscow and Riyadh reject attempts by any foreign forces to impose their "Western" morals and firmly stand by traditional values, Kolokoltsev added. Kolokoltsev paid a visit to Riyadh earlier this week, where he discussed cooperation in the law enforcement sphere with his Saudi counterpart, among other matters. He visited a number of Saudi Interior Ministry departments, including the national center of security operations and the main passport department, at his counterpart's invitation.

