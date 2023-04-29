https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/russian-defense-minister-says-actions-of-us-allies-eroded-global-security-1109958653.html
Russian Defense Minister Says Actions of US, Allies Eroded Global Security
The conflict in Ukraine confirms the focus of Washington and its allies on provoking other countries to a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
"In an effort to maintain its world dominance, the United States and its allies have seriously eroded the global security architecture. On their initiative, the process of demolition and dismantling of key agreements on arms control and confidence building has been launched," Shoigu told a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi.The Russian defense chief recalled that Washington had first unilaterally terminated the Soviet-US Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, refused to ratify the Adapted Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, and then had withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Treaty on Open Skies.In addition, Shoigu noted that the current meeting with colleagues from SCO member states was taking place in "an extremely unstable" international environment. The formation of a new multipolar world is causing drastic, dynamic and irreversible changes, which are opposed by the collective West, the Russian defense minister said.Sergei Shoigu also highlighted that the conflict in Ukraine confirms the focus of Washington and its allies on provoking other countries to a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing.The United States seeks to reformat the system of interstate relations by creating controlled regional alliances, using blackmail and threats, the minister added.Russian, Chinese Defense Chiefs Hold Talks at SCO Ministerial MeetingRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Friday to discuss issues of mutual interest, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The negotiations between the Russian and Chinese defense ministers were not planned in advance, as follows from the protocol of the event.In addition, Shoigu and Li briefly exchanged views on a number of pressing issues before the start of the SCO ministerial meeting and between its sessions.The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observer states, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are partner countries. In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Actions of the United States and its allies aimed at preserving the US's world dominance have eroded the global security architecture, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
"In an effort to maintain its world dominance, the United States and its allies have seriously eroded the global security architecture. On their initiative, the process of demolition and dismantling of key agreements on arms control and confidence building has been launched," Shoigu told a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi.
The Russian defense chief recalled that Washington had first unilaterally terminated the Soviet-US Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty
, refused to ratify the Adapted Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, and then had withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Treaty on Open Skies.
In addition, Shoigu noted that the current meeting with colleagues from SCO member states
was taking place in "an extremely unstable" international environment. The formation of a new multipolar world
is causing drastic, dynamic and irreversible changes, which are opposed by the collective West, the Russian defense minister said.
Sergei Shoigu also highlighted that the conflict in Ukraine confirms the focus of Washington and its allies on provoking other countries to a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing.
"Today, Washington and its accomplices are implementing their strategic plan, which consists in provoking other countries into a military confrontation with ... primarily with Russia and China. A clear confirmation of such a criminal policy is the conflict in Ukraine. Its true goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, threaten China and maintain its monopoly position in the world," Shoidu said at a regular defense ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.
The United States seeks to reformat the system of interstate relations by creating controlled regional alliances, using blackmail and threats, the minister added.
Russian, Chinese Defense Chiefs Hold Talks at SCO Ministerial Meeting
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu
, held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Friday to discuss issues of mutual interest, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The negotiations between the Russian and Chinese defense ministers were not planned in advance, as follows from the protocol of the event.
In addition, Shoigu and Li briefly exchanged views on a number of pressing issues before the start of the SCO ministerial meeting and between its sessions.
On April 18, the Chinese defense chief paid a visit to Moscow, where he had a meeting with Shoigu. Following the negotiations, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Li's trip to Russia demonstrated the deepening of mutual trust and partnership between the countries' armed forces.
The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observer states, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are partner countries. In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.