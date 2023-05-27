International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/saudi-delegation-arrives-in-syria-to-discuss-embassy-reopening-1110641676.html
Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening
Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening
A Saudi Arabian technical delegation has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to handle the reopening of the Gulf monarchy's embassy as the two countries have agreed to resume the official relations following an over a decade pause, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-05-27T17:48+0000
2023-05-27T17:48+0000
world
saudi arabia
syria
arab league
bashar assad
embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102951/77/1029517706_0:265:5084:3125_1920x0_80_0_0_3f22b5627e7119ffff2f11019e68c79c.jpg
"The Saudi technical team responsible for the reopening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived in the capital Damascus, in implementation of the decision of the Kingdom to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," the ministry said on Twitter. Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries withdrew their embassies from Syria after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Syria was reinstated as a member of the Arab League earlier this month, and the summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah was the first in 12 years to be attended by Syrian President Bashar Assad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/syrias-return-to-arab-league-shows-us-gulf-allies-tired-of-regime-change-1110219420.html
saudi arabia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102951/77/1029517706_283:0:4803:3390_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8edc8f3edb0273426e5a4f3889a555.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, syria, league of arab states (las), saudi embassy in syria, normalization of relations
saudi arabia, syria, league of arab states (las), saudi embassy in syria, normalization of relations

Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening

17:48 GMT 27.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARA A general view shot taken on September 29, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus
A general view shot taken on September 29, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A Saudi Arabian technical delegation has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to handle the reopening of the Gulf monarchy's embassy as the two countries have agreed to resume the official relations following an over a decade pause, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Saudi technical team responsible for the reopening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived in the capital Damascus, in implementation of the decision of the Kingdom to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," the ministry said on Twitter.
Delegates and foreign ministers of member states convene at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, May 7, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
World
Syria's Return to Arab League Shows US Gulf Allies Tired of 'Regime Change'
9 May, 17:45 GMT
Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries withdrew their embassies from Syria after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Syria was reinstated as a member of the Arab League earlier this month, and the summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah was the first in 12 years to be attended by Syrian President Bashar Assad.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала