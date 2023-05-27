https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/saudi-delegation-arrives-in-syria-to-discuss-embassy-reopening-1110641676.html

Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening

Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening

A Saudi Arabian technical delegation has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to handle the reopening of the Gulf monarchy's embassy as the two countries have agreed to resume the official relations following an over a decade pause, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-05-27T17:48+0000

2023-05-27T17:48+0000

2023-05-27T17:48+0000

world

saudi arabia

syria

arab league

bashar assad

embassy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102951/77/1029517706_0:265:5084:3125_1920x0_80_0_0_3f22b5627e7119ffff2f11019e68c79c.jpg

"The Saudi technical team responsible for the reopening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived in the capital Damascus, in implementation of the decision of the Kingdom to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," the ministry said on Twitter. Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries withdrew their embassies from Syria after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Syria was reinstated as a member of the Arab League earlier this month, and the summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah was the first in 12 years to be attended by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/syrias-return-to-arab-league-shows-us-gulf-allies-tired-of-regime-change-1110219420.html

saudi arabia

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia, syria, league of arab states (las), saudi embassy in syria, normalization of relations