https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/syrias-return-to-arab-league-shows-us-gulf-allies-tired-of-regime-change-1110219420.html

Syria's Return to Arab League Shows US Gulf Allies Tired of 'Regime Change'

Syria's Return to Arab League Shows US Gulf Allies Tired of 'Regime Change'

Syria's government is still standing after more than a decade of terrorism backed by the US and its regional allies. Christopher Helali said its readmittance to the Arab League was a sign of waning US power in the Middle East.

2023-05-09T17:45+0000

2023-05-09T17:45+0000

2023-05-09T17:45+0000

world

arab league

arab league summit

syria

egypt

us

turkiye

daesh

al-qaeda

al-qaeda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110219069_0:164:1601:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_9afbdd05e45af25d7cb7bf4f32d4a8c4.jpg

Return of Damascus to the bosom of the Arab League after 11 years of pariah status shows the failure of the US doctrine of regime change, a journalist says.The regional group of nations voted on Sunday to reverse its 2012 decision to expel the Syrian Arab Republic over President Bashar al-Assad's resistance to religious-sectarian 'rebels' backed by the Western powers and several of the Gulf monarchies.The tide of the conflict turned in 2015 with Russia's military assistance, helping to break the sieges of Aleppo and other cities alongside volunteers from Iraq and Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.Christopher Helali told Sputnik that the major change of stance by the Arab nations was "part of the ongoing geopolitical shifts that we're seeing in the wider region."The welcome back for Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad showed there was "no more appetite for regime change" or for backing the "alphabet soup of jihadist groups" funded and armed by Washington — the al-Nusra Front*, Islamic State*, various al-Qaida* affiliates and the Free Syrian Army (FSA).Those sectarian terrorist forces were supported by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and possibly Qatar and Jordan, the journalist said.The journalist noted there was "growing discontent" among the Arab states over how the conflict has progressed and its unwanted effects. "People are saying, okay, let's just let's finish it and let's send a lot of these refugees back."The other question is who Assad must negotiate with to finally end the 12-year conflict, given the Gulf monarchies previous insistence on a political "transition" that brings the "rebels" into the mainstream.Those groups have been "allowing different Western journalists there to show that 'we are moderate rebels... we are Islamists, but we're not fanatical like ISIS, even though they are underground'," Helali said.The elephant in the room remains the illegal US occupation of north-eastern Syria, with its concentration of lucrative oil fields, along with its outpost at al-Tanf in the southern desert near the border with Jordan. "Once that stops and once there can be sovereignty over in territorial integrity, Syria reclaiming all of its borders, then there can be some plan. But that plan will have to be Syrian-led" and not imposed form outside, he said.The ultimate significance the republic's return to the League is the tact admission that the US-led plan to overthrow Syria's government failed — with disastrous consequences for her neighbours.* DAESH/ISIS, al-Qaeda, Nusra Front are banned in Russia as terrorist groups.For more cutting-edge analysis, check out our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/iranian-president-arrives-in-syria-for-official-visit-for-1st-time-since-2011-1110048300.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/moscow-welcomes-syrias-return-to-las---foreign-ministry-1110187168.html

syria

egypt

turkiye

saudi arabia

uae

qatar

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

syria, arab league, egypt, cairo, saudi arabia, daesh, us, jordan, uae, qatar, china, iran, turkiye, bashar al-assad