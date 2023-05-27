https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/super-typhoon-mawar-to-become-most-powerful-storm-on-earth-in-more-than-2-years-1110621179.html

Super Typhoon Mawar to Become Most Powerful Storm on Earth in More Than 2 Years

Super Typhoon Mawar is now picking up speed and is set to become one of the most powerful storms in history, forecasters have warned.

Super Typhoon Mawar is now picking up speed and is set to become one of the most powerful storms in history, forecasters have warned. The storm, which lashed the north of Guam earlier in the week, has sustained winds of nearly 200 miles per hour, and has created waves that are 70-feet tall.While the eye of the storm missed the US territory, Guam still encountered strong winds and torrential rain, leaving its 168,000 residents with water supply issues, damage, possible flooding and power outages. No deaths and no injuries were reported following the storm.US President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration late on Thursday for the island territory. By Friday morning, Mawar had sustained winds of 165 MPH.While the island’s typhoon warning was lifted Thursday at 5 p.m., the storm is continuing to churn in the direction of Taiwan while maintaining its Category-5 strength. However, the system is expected to eventually weaken as it approaches the East Asian country.The storm may also veer near Japan by early next week.Typhoons are typically created when winds blow into areas of the ocean where the water is warm, and as cold air mixes in it creates pressure, causing the wind to move more quickly.Phillis, a typhoon recorded on May 29, 1958, is just one other West Pacific typhoon in the National Weather Service’s database with wind speeds as powerful as Mawar.

