International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/super-typhoon-mawar-to-become-most-powerful-storm-on-earth-in-more-than-2-years-1110621179.html
Super Typhoon Mawar to Become Most Powerful Storm on Earth in More Than 2 Years
Super Typhoon Mawar to Become Most Powerful Storm on Earth in More Than 2 Years
Super Typhoon Mawar is now picking up speed and is set to become one of the most powerful storms in history, forecasters have warned.
2023-05-27T03:02+0000
2023-05-27T02:58+0000
beyond politics
weather
extreme weather
extreme weather conditions
typhoon
science & tech
taiwan
japan
guam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110621297_0:49:1039:633_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe980a11cd79dabf60f29931f43578a.png
Super Typhoon Mawar is now picking up speed and is set to become one of the most powerful storms in history, forecasters have warned. The storm, which lashed the north of Guam earlier in the week, has sustained winds of nearly 200 miles per hour, and has created waves that are 70-feet tall.While the eye of the storm missed the US territory, Guam still encountered strong winds and torrential rain, leaving its 168,000 residents with water supply issues, damage, possible flooding and power outages. No deaths and no injuries were reported following the storm.US President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration late on Thursday for the island territory. By Friday morning, Mawar had sustained winds of 165 MPH.While the island’s typhoon warning was lifted Thursday at 5 p.m., the storm is continuing to churn in the direction of Taiwan while maintaining its Category-5 strength. However, the system is expected to eventually weaken as it approaches the East Asian country.The storm may also veer near Japan by early next week.Typhoons are typically created when winds blow into areas of the ocean where the water is warm, and as cold air mixes in it creates pressure, causing the wind to move more quickly.Phillis, a typhoon recorded on May 29, 1958, is just one other West Pacific typhoon in the National Weather Service’s database with wind speeds as powerful as Mawar.
japan
guam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110621297_66:0:975:682_1920x0_80_0_0_ccf4303b23a8edc2f7466acab4c53f70.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
super typhoon mawar, powerful storms in history, us territory guam, japan, taiwan, category 5 system
super typhoon mawar, powerful storms in history, us territory guam, japan, taiwan, category 5 system

Super Typhoon Mawar to Become Most Powerful Storm on Earth in More Than 2 Years

03:02 GMT 27.05.2023
© Twitter/@zoom_earthTyphoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
© Twitter/@zoom_earth
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
On Wednesday, the storm moved north of Guam as a Category 4 cyclone. Since then, it has swelled to a Category 5 storm and is on track to become one of the top-10 strongest storms to occur globally since 2000.
Super Typhoon Mawar is now picking up speed and is set to become one of the most powerful storms in history, forecasters have warned.
The storm, which lashed the north of Guam earlier in the week, has sustained winds of nearly 200 miles per hour, and has created waves that are 70-feet tall.
While the eye of the storm missed the US territory, Guam still encountered strong winds and torrential rain, leaving its 168,000 residents with water supply issues, damage, possible flooding and power outages. No deaths and no injuries were reported following the storm.
US President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration late on Thursday for the island territory. By Friday morning, Mawar had sustained winds of 165 MPH.
While the island’s typhoon warning was lifted Thursday at 5 p.m., the storm is continuing to churn in the direction of Taiwan while maintaining its Category-5 strength. However, the system is expected to eventually weaken as it approaches the East Asian country.
The storm may also veer near Japan by early next week.
Typhoons are typically created when winds blow into areas of the ocean where the water is warm, and as cold air mixes in it creates pressure, causing the wind to move more quickly.
Phillis, a typhoon recorded on May 29, 1958, is just one other West Pacific typhoon in the National Weather Service’s database with wind speeds as powerful as Mawar.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала