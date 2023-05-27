https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/texas-house-of-reps-launches-states-ag-ken-paxtons-impeachment-proceedings-1110643690.html

Texas House of Reps. Launches State's AG Ken Paxton's Impeachment Proceedings

Texas House of Reps. Launches State's AG Ken Paxton's Impeachment Proceedings

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing unprecedented impeachment proceedings launched by the state's House of Representatives. The state's top lawyer called for the public support.

The House of Representatives convened to debate the impeachment and suspension of Paxton, 60, from his position. The allegations against him have haunted his three terms as Texas's top lawyer.The proceedings include opening statements from the investigative committee that recommended his impeachment, followed by four hours of debate and concluding remarks before the vote.Paxton has dismissed the impeachment proceedings as "political theater" and encouraged his supporters to voice their opinions peacefully at the Capitol.The attorney general has been under FBI investigation for years, with accusations that he misused his office to assist a donor. He was also indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, although he has not yet stood trial.Paxton gained national attention in 2020 when he asked the US Supreme Court to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory over Donald Trump.If impeached, Paxton would be removed from office entailing a Senate trial. Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott would then appoint an interim replacement. Final removal from office would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate with one of Senators being Paxton's wife, Angela.Critics of Paxton argue that the rebuke is long overdue. In the past, he admitted to violating Texas securities law and faced securities fraud charges related to a tech startup. He also accepted significant donations from individuals tied to controversial circumstances, including an executive whose company was under investigation for Medicaid fraud.However, Paxton's association with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul appears to have triggered the impeachment proceedings. Eight top aides of Paxton informed the FBI that they were concerned about his misuse of office to aid Paul in unproven claims regarding a $200 million property conspiracy.Among impeachment accusations is one that claims Paxton engaged in foreclosure lawsuits and issuing legal opinions to favor Paul. Additionally, bribery charges allege that Paul employed the woman in exchange for legal assistance and funded expensive renovations to Paxton's home.Paxton's office senior lawyer, Chris Hilton, stated that the attorney general personally paid for all repairs and renovations.These developments could lead to a swift downfall for one of the Republican Party's most prominent legal figures in addition to the fact that in Texas's nearly 200-year history, only two officials have been impeached.

