Russia’s liberation of Artemovsk is a clear sign that Kiev’s strategy has failed, Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

The liberation of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) shows that the strategy of Kiev's political leadership has failed, because what happened there can and will be blamed directly on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his remaining cadre, Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski emphasized.Russia’s success in Artemovsk is important “practically and symbolically,” she pointed out.The embattled city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) had been the epicenter of grueling hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months, turning into a “meat grinder”, where Ukraine sacrificed hundreds, if not thousands of men and tons of military equipment. On May 20, the assault units of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), as well as the Russian armed forces, finally liberated the hard-fought city.The fact that Russian troops proved to be highly successful in expelling the Zelensky regime’s militants from Artemovsk points to a “decisive change along the dividing line between Ukraine and Russia”, Kwiatkowski explained.The timing is important here, since it has occurred either during or before the "anticipated" Ukrainian counteroffensive, she added.Kiev's loss of Artemovsk may also make a dent in the West's thus far relentless determination to funnel weapons to Ukraine.According to the analyst, Zelensky is increasingly behaving “as if he does not understand the reality of the situation.”As for the so-called collective West, it may use the liberation of Artemovsk as a sign that it is “time to settle,” Kwiatkowski said.She underscored that "between BlackRock and other Western capital firms anticipating huge advances and profits in the remaining part of Ukraine, the people and the army exhausted, and NATO and the US satisfied that the old inventories have been cleared out, and a strong Russia exists as an existential" threat to them, justifying a new phase of military rebuilding and stockpiling – “all the big NATO players seem to be getting what they truly want.” “With the complete fall of [Artemovsk], Zelensky's usefulness to the West, and to his own people, has suddenly become very limited,” Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski concluded.

